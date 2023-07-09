July 3, 2014: Crusaders 3 (Cockcroft (23), Owens (43), Coates (58) – 1 Ekranas (Susnjar (88)

Having only signed a matter of weeks earlier from Championship side H&W Welders, Stephen Cockcroft wasn’t expecting to even be involved as Crusaders took on Ekranas in the first round of 2014/15 Europa League qualifying, never mind score on competitive debut in a moment that remains his career highlight.

The 20-year-old winger had impressed in a pre-season friendly against TNS prior to that July clash with the Lithuanian outfit, so much so that Stephen Baxter trusted him in attack alongside Paul Heatley and Jordan Owens.

A young Stephen Cockcroft (R) celebrate with Jordan Owens and Declan Caddell during their match against Ekranas

It took Cockcroft only 23 minutes to repay Baxter’s faith as he netted the opener before Owens and then skipper Colin Coates put the Crues 3-0 up and in dreamland. Not even a late Aleksander Susnjar header could dampen their mood.

"I wasn't expecting to start to be honest so when I seen my name on the team sheet before the team briefing it was a surreal feeling,” recalls Cockcroft, who now plays for East Belfast. "It's probably the highlight of my career to date.

"I cherish it and will never forget it. It was brilliant for my friends and family because they were all at the game and got to see it.

"No one can take that away from me. It's nice having everybody there and getting to see them after and them being so proud of you.

"It didn't really kick in until after that I had just scored at 20 years of age in Europe. It was the messages after the game from friends and family that made it sink in what I had achieved.

"Not many people can say they've scored in Europe. especially so young when you're still maturing as a player and finding your feet at a new club on competitive debut.

"When people were sending me through screenshots of my name on Sky Sports News it was a bit of a surreal feeling and that's when what you've achieved kicks in."

Having started his career in the Linfield youth system before moving onto Ards and then Welders, Cockcroft felt like his boyhood dream of playing in Europe might remain just that – a dream.

Instead, he took matters into his own hands and deservedly got a top-flight move to Seaview, turning it into reality in spectacular fashion and will remain forever grateful to boss Baxter for the opportunity.

"For any child growing up you want to play in some form of European football,” he added. “I never thought with the way my career had went at that stage that it was going to happen because I had a few clubs before it, but I settled quickly in the first month at Crusaders.

"It was something I dreamed of doing as a kid. Stephen is a great manager and was great with me.

"He had the faith in me to throw me into a European game so young and I will never forget that. I'll always respect him and be so thankful for the opportunities he gave me at Crusaders."

That home victory turned out to be the first part of a historic occasion for Crusaders as they secured European first-round progression for the maiden time – a feat they’ve achieved twice since in 2015 and 2019.

Heatley scored a brace in Lithuania to wrap up a 5-2 aggregate triumph and although eliminated in the next round by Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna, Cockcroft will always remember playing a small role in history.

"Once we won the first-leg we knew we had another job to do and went out there and managed to do it,” he said. “It was a great feeling to know you'd reached the second round.

"There was a sense of achievement around the club and since then they have went from strength to strength.