Ex-Ipswich, QPR and Melbourne boss calls Irish League ace 'one of the most outstanding finishers I have worked with'
Gormley’s decisive strike settled full points on Friday night for Cliftonville over Crusaders in the Sports Direct Premiership.
Following the 1-0 win which moved the Reds up to joint second in the senior standings, boss Magilton highlighted the value of Gormley.
"He's special because he has this incredible knack of scoring goals and that you can't coach,” said Magilton on BBC Sport NI. "He is one of the most outstanding finishers I have worked with, inside the box, you don't expect him to miss and if he does you are shocked.
"Five hundred games for any player at any club is a remarkable achievement and he is an incredible person too."
Magilton also picked out the collective contribution towards victory on top of Gormley’s seventh goal of the season in a third successive league success.
"Credit to Crusaders they really forced the issue, we had to defend for our lives, we had character and resilience and I'm delighted with the three points," said Magilton on BBC Sport NI. "If we had taken one or two of our chances it might have been an easier night.
"I knew Crusaders would provide a real attacking threat but some of our play was really pleasing, we just didn't take our chances.
"I'd like more control in the game overall, we were a little bit erratic towards the end, but you have to credit the opposition, they went for it."