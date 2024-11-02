Jim Magilton celebrated derby hero Joe Gormley’s skillset “that you can't coach” as Cliftonville’s record goalscorer added to his tally on a 499th appearance for the Irish League club.

Gormley’s decisive strike settled full points on Friday night for Cliftonville over Crusaders in the Sports Direct Premiership.

Following the 1-0 win which moved the Reds up to joint second in the senior standings, boss Magilton highlighted the value of Gormley.

"He's special because he has this incredible knack of scoring goals and that you can't coach,” said Magilton on BBC Sport NI. "He is one of the most outstanding finishers I have worked with, inside the box, you don't expect him to miss and if he does you are shocked.

Joe Gormley marked his 499th appearance for Cliftonville with the decisive moment during 1-0 derby delight over Crusaders in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"Five hundred games for any player at any club is a remarkable achievement and he is an incredible person too."

Magilton also picked out the collective contribution towards victory on top of Gormley’s seventh goal of the season in a third successive league success.

"Credit to Crusaders they really forced the issue, we had to defend for our lives, we had character and resilience and I'm delighted with the three points," said Magilton on BBC Sport NI. "If we had taken one or two of our chances it might have been an easier night.

"I knew Crusaders would provide a real attacking threat but some of our play was really pleasing, we just didn't take our chances.