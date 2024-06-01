Current Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna captaining Northern Ireland against Serbia at the U19 Euros in 2005. PIC: MARK PEARCE/PACEMAKER

Having shared a changing room with Kieran McKenna throughout their days as Northern Ireland youth internationals, former Irish League star Thomas Stewart isn’t surprised by his success and is backing him to make an impact in the Premier League with Ipswich Town.

The 38-year-old, who has previously held roles at Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, secured consecutive promotions with Ipswich, bringing them from League One to England’s top-flight, and having been linked with an array of top jobs, signed a new contract extension with the Portman Road club earlier this week.

Before embarking on a successful coaching career, Fermanagh’s McKenna was a talented midfielder coming through the ranks at Spurs after leaving Ballinamallard United as a teenager and represented his country at underage level, captaining Northern Ireland at the U19 European Championships in 2005.

Stewart was also part of that squad for the competition held on home turf with Mal Donaghy’s young charges taking on a Germany side that included the likes of Manuel Neuer – Stewart scored against the future Bayern Munich great in a 2-1 defeat at The Oval.

McKenna’s burgeoning playing career was cruelly cut short due to an ongoing hip injury at the age of 22, but he’s making a significant impact on the game from the dugout and Stewart always knew his ex-teammate possessed the required intelligence.

"Him and I were really good friends back in the day with Northern Ireland and would sit at the same tables, we were great pals,” he said. “We both shared the same scout when we were younger and went through the Northern Ireland ranks together.

"It was unfortunate what happened in his career because he was a very talented player and it has given him a real boost to work alongside some fantastic managers.

"He's well-educated, an intelligent man and I always felt that when we had conversations when we were younger. I think we were the only two from the U16 Victory Shield team that got left out and went on to play for the U21 team. I've full respect for him and he's doing an amazing job. I hope he does well in the Premier League."

McKenna was part of both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s backroom staff at Old Trafford and has received widespread praise for his attacking brand of football – Ipswich scored more goals (92) than any other Championship team last season.

He will now be competing against the world’s elite and Stewart believes McKenna can take this next step in his stride, just like he has at every stage so far.

"I remember when he was at Spurs and I think his team beat Man United and Mourinho hired him from that,” he added. “He showed his worth and he's reaping his rewards now by proving to everyone how good he is.

"I haven't spoken to him in a while or crossed paths recently, but he was very humble and is a football man, which is evident in how he comes across. Every player that plays for him seems to enjoy his mannerisms and his character."

McKenna is leading the charge for a talented group of Northern Irish coaches who are plying their trade around the world with Brendan Rodgers and Stephen Robinson shining in Scotland, Neil Lennon has recently taken up the Rapid Bucharest job in Romania while Johnny McKinstry started this month as The Gambia chief.

It’s a job that requires significant sacrifice and willingness to grasp opportunities – Stewart has taken his first step into senior management at Swedish side Ytterhogdals and he’s determined to make the transition a successful one.

"It's fantastic (the amount of Northern Irish coaches) and long may that continue,” he said. “Neil Lennon has went to Romania, Brendan and Stephen Robinson with his assistant Diarmuid (O’Carroll) are doing great jobs in Scotland. There's a fantastic amount of coaches.

"Johnny McKinstry has taken The Gambia job, Paul Munster, myself - it's great for Northern Ireland. Hopefully we can all get success along the way. It's a tough job and there's a lot of sacrifice with it.