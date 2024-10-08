Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Ronan Hale is too busy enjoying life at Ross County to grow frustrated over the red tape holding up his international career.

The Belfast-born striker represented the Republic of Ireland at under-19 and under-21 level but has begun the process of switching to Northern Ireland.

National team boss Michael O'Neill is eagerly awaiting the finalisation of the process as he looks to add firepower to his squad.

Hale was a regular scorer in both the League of Ireland and Irish League with the likes of Derry City, St Patrick's, Larne and, latterly, Cliftonville, before moving to the Scottish top flight in the summer.

Ross County’s Ronan Hale (right), the former Irish League striker, celebrates scoring against Celtic on Sunday. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA)

The 26-year-old has made a flying start and his penalty in a 2-1 defeat against Celtic on Sunday took his tally to seven goals in 11 matches for County.

Hale will spend the international break in the Scottish Highlands as Northern Ireland prepare to take on Belarus and Bulgaria in the UEFA Nations League.

"What I've heard is that it's still with FIFA at the moment," he said. "I don't know how long the process takes but, listen, it's kind of good in a way that I've got to focus on my Ross County career.

"I'm playing with a smile on my face and enjoying scoring goals so long may it continue.

"It's been out there that I've switched. Obviously it's more about getting the ball rolling and seeing where it goes. But at the moment I'm just really focused on Ross County and the international is a bonus."

Hale despatched an unstoppable penalty into the bottom corner past a motionless Kasper Schmeichel on Sunday after the Celtic goalkeeper had moved off his line to save the striker's initial effort. Having netted a brilliant strike against Hearts the previous weekend, the forward came close to doubling County's lead when he chipped Schmeichel from 40 yards, only to see his effort sail just off target.

"For strikers, it's obviously scoring, it's all about confidence," he said. "Luckily, the last three games I've scored but it's more about my overall play.

"I think it's improving since I've come here and I'm linking up play with a lot of the team. I just love scoring goals. Obviously, scoring on Sunday breeds confidence."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers jokingly asked Hale after the game why he was scoring against his boyhood heroes but the Northern Irishman has been seriously impressed with the forward's impact in Scotland .

"He's made a great start to his life in Scotland," Rodgers said. "He's been a really good reference for the team. I'm glad they've got a boy from Belfast who Michael can call upon. Normally he can't. It's great for him.

"He's obviously done great back home at Cliftonville, he's come over at a good age with good experience. And he's shown here, like we've seen his goal against Hearts, which is a brilliant finish, it shows he can score goals.

