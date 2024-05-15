Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alex McIlmail continues to “enjoy every minute” of playing for Abbey Villa after helping fire them to NAFL Division 1A title glory with their champion status confirmed following his hat-trick earlier this month.

The 23-year-old brought his season tally to 25 across competitions with the treble against Albert Foundry – he also netted 20 last season – and has played a key role as the Adams Park outfit booked their return to the Premier Division.

McIlmail remains the youngest Premiership player of the past 15 years after making his league debut for Glenavon aged 15 years and 57 days against Carrick Rangers in February 2016 and a successful stint at Abbey Villa has helped bring a passion for the game back once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having missed out on promotion last season by finishing third behind Dromara Village and Rosemount Rec, it’s clear to see how much this campaign’s triumph means with jubilant scenes of young fans running onto the pitch when the job was completed – and McIlmail dedicated it to those that go the extra mile in supporting the club.

Abbey Villa have been crowned Division 1A champions. PIC: Abbey Villa FC

“I'm loving my football at the minute and there's no better club to be at in the Amateur League,” he said. “It's an amazing family club and it's incredible. It has brought my love for the game back and I'm enjoying every minute of it.

"I think the last time they got promoted was 2009 and then came back down in 2011, so since then they've been wanting to get back up and we've managed to do it this year.

"That's where the club belongs and it meant so much to everyone. You can see in the video on social media of the kids running onto the pitch and all the supporters that go every week...they travel away to Newcastle on a Tuesday night and go to the likes of Kilmore and all over the country to watch us. It means a lot."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbey Villa recruited smartly last summer by signing Ross Arthurs from Championship side Ards while former Bangor ace Jack Pritchard also joined and McIlmail feels that – combined with a sense of unfinished business after last season’s disappointment – helped make a crucial difference.

Alex McIlmail in action for Glenavon against Linfield in April 2016. PIC: William Cherry/Presseye

"Having that previous experience of not getting there and then adding a few boys into the squad like Ross Arthurs and Jack Pritchard and Matty Dempster coming back...it improved us a lot,” he added. “Having Alan Strain at the back who has been there and done it, is experienced and been at the club all his life also really helps.

"Last year helped us because there were lots of boys there who went through the same emotion of not getting up and we used that this season to make sure we got over the line."

With an array of cup competitions at amateur level, Abbey Villa had to contend with a congested fixture schedule, playing 10 league matches since the start of April and winning every single one helped set the platform for success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad