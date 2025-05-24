Ex-Irish League striker Ronan Hale 'perfect time' to find scoring touch in Ross County clash with Livingston
The former Irish League forward notched his fifth goal in seven games when he fired home a stoppage-time penalty equaliser away to Livingston as the first leg of the play-off final ended 1-1 on Thursday.
Hale has had a few barren spells in front of goal this term, but is delighted to be in the groove ahead of a second leg in Dingwall that will decide whether his side extend their six-year stay in the top flight.
“It’s brilliant, obviously scoring goals for strikers is the best feeling,” he said.
“I had my drought, but I feel that the goals are coming at a perfect time now. These are crucial games to keep Ross County in the Premiership and I couldn’t be happier.
“I’ll take the results over scoring goals any day though. Hopefully we can get the job done come Monday.”
County looked to be in bother as they trailed 1-0 to Championship side Livi at half-time on Thursday but Hale said the message from manager Don Cowie was: “Just not to panic, there was still a half and a game to go.
“We knew if we kept it tight, and maybe nicked a draw, it would be brilliant going back under the circumstances.
"We did that and now going into it as the home team on Monday, we’re really looking forward to it now.”
