Ex-Portadown youngster Sam Glenfield says he wants to “hit the ground running” after joining League of Ireland high-flyers Waterford on loan from Fleetwood Town until the end of this season.

Glenfield, who started in two of Northern Ireland’s three group games at the recent U19 European Championship, made his Irish League debut with the Ports aged 15 before earning a move to Football League outfit Fleetwood.

The 19-year-old has made seven senior appearances at Highbury Stadium, including two in League One, and will now look to gain further experience with Keith Long’s outfit.

Having only been promoted to the League of Ireland’s Premier Division ahead of the current campaign, Waterford currently sit third – 10 points behind leaders Shelbourne and seven adrift of Derry City – and will play Athlone in the FAI Cup last-16.

Sam Glenfield has joined Waterford on loan for the rest of this season from Fleetwood Town. PIC: Waterford FC

Former Glentoran youngster Barry Baggley, who like Glenfield also spent time at Fleetwood, plies his trade with Waterford, as does ex-Newport County striker Padraig Amond.

“I’m absolutely buzzing – Waterford have been in great form this season, so I hope I can come in and hit the ground running and continue that good form for the rest of the season,” Glenfield told the club’s website. “I’m a midfielder with a load of energy who gives something in the final third of the pitch, along with getting stuck into battles and make plenty of passes – and hopefully get my name on the scoresheet too!

“I’ve spoken to some of the lads over here that I know (Matt Lawlor and Barry Baggley) and I’ve only gotten great feedback from them. I know a few lads who played with the likes of Derry City and they’ve only said good things about the league!”

Head Coach Long added: “We’re delighted to have Sam join us for the remainder of the season – I’m looking forward to working with him. Sam is an industrious midfielder, who can play and put his foot on the ball. He will bring plenty of energy to the squad.”