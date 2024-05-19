Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Stafford enjoyed some of his best moments on the European stage and the ex-Linfield defender feels “it’s only a matter of time” before an Irish League club makes a historic continental step.

Stafford, who announced his retirement last week after a career which included four Premiership titles and two Irish Cup crowns, scored in consecutive matches against Montenegro outfit Sutjeska Niksic and the Blues’ famous 3-2 win over Qarabag at Windsor Park before they were knocked out in the Europa League qualifying play-off round on away goals in 2019.

The 36-year-old played 14 times in total across European competitions after arriving from Ballinamallard United and admits “those are some of the most special moments in my career”.

"Europe is your reward for winning,” he said. “Growing up I didn't even dream I'd play for Linfield, never mind in European competitions - it was all so surreal for me.

Mark Stafford celebrates after scoring for Linfield in Europa League qualifying against Qarabag. PIC: INPHO/Brian Little

"I never got picked for a Milk Cup team or anything like that when I was younger, I just had to stick at it and work hard so it was so special playing in Europe and having some of my best moments there.

"Linfield supporters will always say 'do you remember that run in Europe?' and that's what they remember me for with those goals. Those are some of the most special moments in my career and you feel so thankful to be part of those games.

"I scored against Sutjeska which was actually a better header (than his Qarabag goal) from a Kirk Millar corner, but that was a big moment in the Qarabag game. We were 1-0 down at the time and it breathed a bit of life into us and then Shayne Lavery scored not long after that which gave everyone belief.

"Andy Mitchell crossed that ball in for me and I'll never forget it. I don't think they - or anybody in the ground - thought I'd go and stick my head on it, but it rattled them and we had a really good go at them.

"I think it gave other Irish League clubs hope that you can go out and beat these teams and they aren't untouchable. If you get in amongst them they can panic and that Qarabag team panicked that night because we were in their faces from the start and caused them problems. It's surreal even talking about being part of it."

Back-to-back Premiership champions Larne have progressed to Champions League qualifying for next season, again giving themselves the best chance of creating history with first-round victory guaranteeing at least a Europa Conference League play-off.

Linfield did that in 2022 by beating Welsh champions TNS before coming within seconds of making it to the groups, losing out on penalties to RFS at Windsor Park.

The Blues, Cliftonville and Crusaders will all also embark on their own adventures this summer and with teams from the likes of Liechtenstein, Faroe Islands and Gibraltar having representation in recent years, Stafford feels Premiership clubs are on the cusp.

"It absolutely is getting closer,” he added. “The league is a better standard now than even when I was playing and it's only a matter of time.

"There are people doing great work at all of those clubs trying to achieve that. It could have been us at Linfield on a couple of occasions with a couple of near misses - getting knocked out on away goals to Qarabag is about as close as anyone has got so far.