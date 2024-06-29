Omari Kellyman celebrates after scoring for Northern Ireland U17s against Albania in November 2021. (Photo by Presseye/Stephen Hamilton)

A former Northern Ireland youth international has secured a Premier League move to Chelsea for a fee reported as £19million.

High-profile football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has posted on social media: “Official, confirmed. Chelsea sign Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa for £19m deal. Six-year deal with an option for a further season.”

Kellyman was given his maiden call-up to Northern Ireland under 17s by Gerard Lyttle, the current Cliftonville assistant manager, in October 2021.

He featured in the under 17s’ European Championship qualification programme before lining out across friendlies against Austria, Czechia and Norway with the under 18s.

Kellyman’s mother, Paula, is from Northern Ireland but, ultimately, the attacking player opted to represent England, the country of his birth. He has featured for England under 19s and under 20s.

At club level, Kellyman made his professional debut for Aston Villa last year in the UEFA Conference League before a Premier League bow against Manchester City.

Chelsea have confirmed Kellyman’s arrival on the official club website.

The 18-year-old Kellyman said on the Chelsea website: “It is fantastic to be standing here as a Chelsea player. It’s a massive club with an amazing history, so it is great to join. It is a dream come true for sure. I’m buzzing to have put on the shirt and can’t wait to get started”.