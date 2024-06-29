Ex-Northern Ireland youth international in £19m Premier League transfer to Chelsea
High-profile football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has posted on social media: “Official, confirmed. Chelsea sign Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa for £19m deal. Six-year deal with an option for a further season.”
Kellyman was given his maiden call-up to Northern Ireland under 17s by Gerard Lyttle, the current Cliftonville assistant manager, in October 2021.
He featured in the under 17s’ European Championship qualification programme before lining out across friendlies against Austria, Czechia and Norway with the under 18s.
Kellyman’s mother, Paula, is from Northern Ireland but, ultimately, the attacking player opted to represent England, the country of his birth. He has featured for England under 19s and under 20s.
At club level, Kellyman made his professional debut for Aston Villa last year in the UEFA Conference League before a Premier League bow against Manchester City.
Chelsea have confirmed Kellyman’s arrival on the official club website.
The 18-year-old Kellyman said on the Chelsea website: “It is fantastic to be standing here as a Chelsea player. It’s a massive club with an amazing history, so it is great to join. It is a dream come true for sure. I’m buzzing to have put on the shirt and can’t wait to get started”.
Kellyman also highlighted the importance of family support in the interview and said: “My mum helped keep me focused at school and I knew how important my education was to her. I wouldn’t say I am clever but I did well in school”.
