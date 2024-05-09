Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Dungannon Swifts and Loughgall striker Conor Mullen admits leading Armagh City back to the Championship “means so much” after the Holm Park outfit held their nerve to see off Dergview in last week’s play-off.

Having finished ninth last season – just six points above bottom side PSNI – the Eagles totally turned their fortunes around in the recent campaign, ending it in second behind champions Limavady United before beating Ivan Sproule’s men 5-4 on penalties at Darragh Park.

It marks the first time City, who played in the Irish League’s top-flight back in 2008, have returned to the second-tier since 2017 and Mullen dedicated the success to club stalwarts like manager Shea Campbell and chairman Aidan Murphy.

"The club has always had the ability to do it, but since Christmas it has been magical,” he said. "Even when we were up around the top, nobody really gave us a chance.

Armagh City celebrate after being promoted to the Championship. PIC: Armagh City

"We had no real onus on us so were able to play with a lot of freedom...we said if we didn't get it then nobody would be overly annoyed, considering where we were last year.

"Shea and Aidan, it means so much to these men. I grew up playing at Dungannon but my senior career has been here...for these men that grew up in Armagh it means the world and more to them.

"Those are the ones that deserve all this happiness when it comes to Armagh because they put in so much work behind the scenes and dedicate their lives to it.

"Shea has a business to run, but he spends so much time looking out for Armagh and the boys. Those are the ones that need the credit and deserve it all."

Ex-Linfield, Cliftonville, Ballymena United and Dungannon striker Campbell has been in charge of hometown club Armagh since the summer of 2021 and was playing for them – alongside Mullen – the last time they were in the Championship.

Alongside wearing the captain’s armband, Mullen also shouldered the responsibility for being their main goalscorer, netting 10 times in the league to help set the platform for success and says the relationship with Campbell helps bring the best out of him.

"To be honest, I wasn't happy with 10 goals because I had a bad start to the season and Shea even pulled me to the side...I'm old enough to take that on the chin.

"I had to go prove my point and after Christmas I was the best version of myself. When it comes to being captain there's no better privilege leading a club that I've been part of for so long.

"When the club got relegated down to Championship Two, Shea and I were playing in the same team, so the promotion means so much to me. It brought out all the emotions because I know what it's like to be in the situation that Dergview were in getting relegated.

"Working with Shea has been an absolute pleasure. We'd be really good friends. Shea and I know when it's being friends and then when it comes to him being manager and me a player.

"He pulled me aside after Christmas and told me I wasn't performing right or doing what's necessary for the club and I can take that on the chin because there's respect.

"Shea would be like an older brother that I didn't have where I can get on with him so well and if there's some home truths that need to be told we can both say it to each other.