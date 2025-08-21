Familiar face understood to be early favourite for Larne vacancy amid interest from around United Kingdom in Irish League position

Larne’s search for a new manager continues following Nathan Rooney’s shock exit with a host of candidates from around the United Kingdom – and further afield – interested, but it’s understood Gary Haveron is currently favourite to land the role on a full-time basis.

After Rooney’s departure on Monday, Haveron has been placed in interim charge for a second time, leading Larne in their midweek draw against Cliftonville and will be in the dugout again for Friday’s Premiership clash with Portadown.

Haveron has previous Irish League managerial experience having spent time in charge of both Carrick Rangers and Glentoran before joining his hometown club Larne as academy director in 2019.

He was then promoted onto Tiernan Lynch’s backroom staff and played a key role in what has been a golden period of success at Inver Park with back-to-back Premiership title triumphs alongside creating history by becoming the first Irish League team to qualify for the Conference League.

Gary Haveron has entered a second spell as interim Larne manager. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

It was Haveron that masterminded one of Larne’s most famous results when Tomas Cosgrove’s strike sealed a memorable 1-0 League Phase win over Belgian outfit KAA Gent at Windsor Park.

Haveron stepped up from his assistant role when it emerged that Rooney, who was brought in as Lynch’s successor, didn’t hold the required licence to lead Larne on the European stage.

Through a hectic fixture schedule, Haveron guided Larne to a second-placed Premiership finish, booking a continental return, before Rooney was reinstated having been accepted onto the Irish FA’s Pro Licence course.

Larne rounded out last season by putting together a 10-game unbeaten league run with the Inver Reds winning 11 and drawing eight of the 24 league matches overseen by Haveron.

While a number of high-profile names are believed to be interested in the vacancy at Larne, it’s understood Haveron’s impact and how he has handled recent situations has impressed the County Antrim club.

Larne are undertaking an “extensive” recruitment process – which continues – and no final decision has been made yet on their new manager with applications still coming in.

The News Letter reported on Wednesday that former Partick Thistle boss Kris Doolan is interested in taking over at Larne.

Following Tuesday’s draw, Haveron praised the work done by Rooney and predicted he’s set for a bright future.

"It's not easy because Nathan put so much into it,” he said. “He had prepared us for Europe fantastically well.

"To lose one game out of six against the quality of opposition we faced...it was a hell of an achievement.

"I'm excited for Nathan's future, he's a 35-year-old coach and I've been lucky enough to work with some top coaches in terms of how they are on the grass.

"Michael Beale is one who I did the Pro Licence with and I thought he was brilliant on the grass.

"I have Nathan up there in that comparison with how good he is on the grass. He's a really bubbly character, he's a really excitable person and good fun to be around.

"It's just unfortunate that Nathan and the owners aren't aligned quite to that degree but that's football and relationships.