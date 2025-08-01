The O’Connor family have had a SuperCupNI to remember as Cliftonville beat Linfield in the Minor section final at The Showgrounds.

In a game of very few chances, Cliftonville made the decisive breakthrough in the second-half when Aidan Green was brought down inside the box by Linfield ‘keeper Jonas Henderson.

The Reds are managed by former player Kieran O’Connor and he watched on as his son Keagan rifled home the resulting spot-kick to send the trophy back up the road to north Belfast.

Linfield tried in vain to get back into the contest but they fell just short for the second successive year.

When asked to sum-up his emotions, O’Connor said: “I’m absolutely over the moon for them kids. Heart and desire won that game today and both teams deserve credit.

"It’s been a long week with tired legs. They put on performance of just, not much football in it...a couple of chances for them, we had chances.

"Our striker Aidan Green showed his heart and desire just to get on that to win the penalty, which it was.

"A fantastic finish from ‘Mr. Composure’ in front of the goal and Keagan O'Connell wins the cup.

"To a man, everyone played their part, even the boys who unfortunately didn't get on.

"We're so proud of each and every one of them because it's a squad game. We got over the line and we've made history for our club.

"We're the first ever junior team representing Cliftonville to win the SuperCup, stroke Milk Cup.”

So, how did Kieran feel in the seconds before watching his son Keagan hit the spot-kick?

"It's difficult because Keagan's my son, obviously I'm his dad,” he added.

“But I have every faith in him. He's very cool and calm and collected when it comes into those areas.

"He's showed all week, I think he's got five goals this week, so he has a good eye for goal.

"He's done the business and the boys have done the business with a clean sheet.

"All over the pitch, they've worked for each other and done their job.”

O’Connor was quick to point-out how the final being between two local teams was good for football in Northern Ireland.

He also praised Linfield for the mutual respect between the two clubs – who are no strangers to each other in big games.

He reflected: “The Linfield manager Scott Boyd deserves immense credit as well.

"The local talent within these teams, particularly in our age group, the 2012 age group.

"Not to mention Coleraine and Loughgall...there's other big clubs who have really knocked on the door.

"Shankill as well came very close to progressing but had a wee bit of misfortune in their last game.

"It's phenomenal we've got our talent on display for the fans today.

“We were there two months ago when we played Linfield in the National League Cup final – and they won it 3-2.

"And they did the same thing by showing their respect.