Former Aberdeen and Glentoran youngster makes Irish League return after joining Crusaders
The Northern Ireland youth international came through the ranks at The Oval before earning a move to Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen in 2022.
During his time at Pittodrie, Hamilton spent time on loan at Banks O' Dee and Inverurie Locos while he also represented Aberdeen on the European stage in the UEFA Youth League.
The 19-year-old was part of Northern Ireland’s squad at last summer’s U19 European Championships and now joins Kieran McKechnie, Kurtis Forsythe and Finley Thorndike as a summer arrival at Seaview.
"A naturally gifted left-footer, Hamilton adds depth and quality on the left flank,” the club posted on social media. “His youthful energy, international experience, and hunger to succeed are a welcome boost to the squad as Caddell’s rebuild at Seaview continues.
"Hamilton now looks ahead to a strong pre-season with his new teammates and is eager to make an impact in the red and black.”
The Crues have lost significant experience ahead of next season with Adam Lecky, Billy Joe Burns and Jimmy Callacher all linking up with former manager Stephen Baxter at Carrick Rangers while Philip Lowry joined Limavady United and Jordan Stewart made a move to Glentoran.
Caddell has opted to continue with a youthful approach as 17-year-old Josh Williamson was rewarded with a new three-year contract after shining in his first senior campaign last term while fellow teenagers Oilibhear McCart, Karter Bond and Leon Barr have also signed new contracts.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.