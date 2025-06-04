Former Aberdeen and Glentoran youngster makes Irish League return after joining Crusaders

Former Glentoran youngster Brendan Hamilton has made an Irish League return after joining Crusaders from Aberdeen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland youth international came through the ranks at The Oval before earning a move to Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen in 2022.

During his time at Pittodrie, Hamilton spent time on loan at Banks O' Dee and Inverurie Locos while he also represented Aberdeen on the European stage in the UEFA Youth League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old was part of Northern Ireland’s squad at last summer’s U19 European Championships and now joins Kieran McKechnie, Kurtis Forsythe and Finley Thorndike as a summer arrival at Seaview.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell with new signing Brendan Hamilton. (Photo by Crusaders FC)

"A naturally gifted left-footer, Hamilton adds depth and quality on the left flank,” the club posted on social media. “His youthful energy, international experience, and hunger to succeed are a welcome boost to the squad as Caddell’s rebuild at Seaview continues.

"Hamilton now looks ahead to a strong pre-season with his new teammates and is eager to make an impact in the red and black.”

The Crues have lost significant experience ahead of next season with Adam Lecky, Billy Joe Burns and Jimmy Callacher all linking up with former manager Stephen Baxter at Carrick Rangers while Philip Lowry joined Limavady United and Jordan Stewart made a move to Glentoran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad