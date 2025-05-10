Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is “convinced” former Ballymena United favourite Fraser Taylor can make a successful step up to Scottish Premiership level after being named PFA Scotland League One Player of the Year while on loan at Arbroath.

Taylor lit up the Irish League during his temporary stint with the Sky Blues last season and won their Player of the Year prize after scoring four Premiership goals to ultimately help Jim Ervin’s men avoid relegation.

The 22-year-old was sent out on loan again this term and played a key role as Arbroath claimed the League One title, booking their spot in Scotland’s second-tier for next season.

That form has now earned Taylor a contract extension at St Mirren as he looks to break into Robinson’s side which includes further Irish League representation in former Dungannon Swifts midfielder Oisin Smyth and Conor McMenamin, who joined from Glentoran in 2023.

Fraser Taylor during his time on loan at Ballymena United. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Northern Ireland international Caolan Boyd-Munce, who came through the ranks at The Oval, is also on the Buddies’ books but Lisburn-born Robinson confirmed on Friday he will be leaving upon the expiration of his contract this summer.

Alongside Taylor, St Mirren sent Luke Kenny on loan to Cliftonville last season with the 21-year-old picking up an Irish Cup medal while Kieran Offord made a move to Crusaders ahead of this term before joining Linfield on a permanent six-figure deal.

"Fraser has done really well,” Robinson told the club’s website. “I’ve been to watch him personally a few times and for me he’s been the best player in the division.

"He comes back now and has to bridge that gap. He’ll be working over the summer and it's a big season coming up for him.

"It’s been a fantastic loan for him and Callum Penman.

"You sometimes think that boys are ready in training, but when you go out and play men's football you can’t replicate that in U18 or youth football.

"Results matter, decisions matter and you have to get used to the physicality. He's done fantastic and now it's making that step up to the Premiership level and we're convinced he can do that."

Reflecting on his season at Arbroath, Taylor said: "This season has been good for me.

"Football is a team sport, but to get those accolades is special, especially being voted on by the players in the league that you play against every week. I’m really grateful for that.