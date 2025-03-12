Former Cliftonville and Glentoran ace helps new club reach cup final just hours after securing Scottish loan move

Just a matter of hours after his loan move to East Kilbride from Hamilton Academical was confirmed, former Cliftonville and Glentoran star Daire O’Connor was thrust into the starting line-up, playing a key role as his new club reached the Lowland League Cup final.

O’Connor was one of the Glens’ top performers last season, scoring 11 times in 35 Premiership appearances during his maiden campaign after returning to the Irish League from Ayr United, while he also contributed goals in the League Cup and Irish Cup.

In total, the 27-year-old struck 15 times and provided 12 assists across all competitions – form which attracted interest from a number of clubs before O’Connor opted to join Hamilton on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

A temporary move to current Lowland League leaders East Kilbride provides O’Connor with an opportunity for game time, something which has been lacking at his parent club with the ex-Cliftonville winger registering only four appearances in the Scottish Championship this term – his last league involvement was as a substitute in October.

Daire O'Connor pictured after scoring a hat-trick for Glentoran against Newry City last season. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

O’Connor was immediately drafted in by manager Mick Kennedy, playing 71 minutes as East Kilbride secured a 2-1 come-from-behind semi-final victory over Linlithgow Rose.

Kennedy’s side currently sit top of the Lowland League, which is the fifth-tier of Scottish football, leading second-placed Celtic B by one point and still hold two matches in hand, and O’Connor will hope to play a big part in the next seven matches as they look to secure silverware success.

“Hamilton Academical Football Club can confirm that Daire O’Connor has joined Lowland League side, East Kilbride FC on loan until the end of the season,” the club said. “The 27-year-old winger joined us in the summer from NIFL Premiership side Glentoran on a 2-year deal.

"East Kilbride currently sit top of the Lowland League by a point. We would like to thank East Kilbride for their cooperation and wish them, and Daire all the best for the remainder of the season.”

When signing O’Connor last summer, Hamilton head coach John Rankin said the Scottish club had been chasing his signature for some time, but he hasn’t been afforded much opportunity in a side currently sitting eighth in the Championship – one point above the relegation play-off spot.

“We’ve been working on getting Dáire in since last season, so it’s great to finally get this deal done and get him into the squad,” Rankin said at the time. “He’s a hard worker, likes the ball at his feet and to run at defenders so he’ll bring another bit of creativity to the team.

"You can see from his stats last season that he can also be clinical when given the chances so hopefully he can add a few goals to the side as well.”

Alongside O’Connor, Ben Wilson also made a move to the Scottish Championship from the Irish League with Airdrieonians last summer and the 23-year-old has been in fine form in recent months.