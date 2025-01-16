Former Cliftonville and Glentoran star set to boost Irish League promotion push for Championship club
McDonagh was placed on the transfer list by the Ports last month after making only four league appearances – all from the bench – following his summer move from the Reds.
The 28-year-old, who previously spent time on the books of Sheffield United and enjoyed loan spells with Glenavon and Newry City last term, shone during the early stages of his time at Solitude and helped Paddy McLaughlin’s side lift the 2021/22 BetMcLean Cup crown.
McDonagh has also previously spent time with Greenock Morton, Sligo Rovers, Derry City and Glentoran.
He will now boost the attacking options for Lee Feeney’s side, who are in pole position to secure promotion to Northern Ireland’s top-flight, currently holding a nine-point advantage over second-placed Limavady United with 14 matches left to play.
The Seasiders have scored the Championship’s most goals (53) this term with Matthew Ferguson (17) and Ben Arthurs (12) forming a deadly partnership in attack while Michael Morgan netted on his debut in an Irish Cup victory over Newington after joining from Ballyclare Comrades.
Explaining the decision to place McDonagh on the transfer list, Portadown boss Niall Currie told the club’s website: "In regards to Jamie McDonagh, we had such high hopes for him but there comes a time when we have to look out for the player also.
"It’s best Jamie goes and plays regularly to get his career back going again which we thought would be here but with a few injuries this has hampered him and us a lot but he’s now injury free and we agree he just needs to play regularly now.”
McDonagh is set to join Liam Hassin, who also made the switch from Ballyclare, Jack Reilly and teenage striker Morgan as new recruits at Clandeboye Park throughout the January window.
