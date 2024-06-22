Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​From the moment Jim Magilton was named Cliftonville’s new manager last summer, former star John Connolly was confident the ex-Northern Ireland international could deliver success for the Reds – and so it proved.

​The Solitude outfit are preparing for a return to European competition this summer after winning the Irish Cup for the first time since 1979 and will face either FK Auda or B36 Torshavn in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League next month.

Connolly knows all about the pressure of playing in Northern Ireland’s biggest competition – he started in the 2009 showpiece decider as Cliftonville lost out to North Belfast rivals Crusaders before making his way back to the grandest stage with Ballinamallard United a decade later aged 42.

Magilton was able to end the club’s 45-year hoodoo at the first attempt, alongside mounting a Premiership title challenge for large stretches of his maiden campaign, and Connolly was delighted to see the former Ipswich Town boss make an immediate impact.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton delivered Irish Cup success last season. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

"From the start I thought it was a great appointment to get someone of Jim's calibre into the club,” he said. “I know there was a little bit of negativity around it, but I thought he was going to be a great fit and he's proven that.

"He has done fantastically. I thought from the time I heard it that it would be a really good appointment for the club, especially with the style of football Cliftonville like to play - I thought he'd be able to implement it really well.

"I think everybody knows what the Irish Cup has meant to Cliftonville and the hang up of not winning it since 1979. It was brilliant to see and I'm delighted for everyone involved with the club.

"We didn't really think too much about it (past results) as players. I remember getting to the final in 2009 and the whole build-up was dominated by the club not winning it since 1979 and I don't know if that overshadowed the build up for us. It was more from outside the club."

On the prospect of Cliftonville kicking on for more success next season, Connolly added: "I would imagine that's what their plans are.