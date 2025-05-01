Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Coleraine striker Joe McCready, who worked with Dean Shiels during his time at Dungannon Swifts, feels the Bannsiders have “probably made a mistake” in dismissing the ex-Northern Ireland international.

Coleraine confirmed on Wednesday that Shiels and assistant Michael O’Connor had both departed their roles at The Showgrounds just a matter of days before a crucial European play-off semi-final against either Crusaders or Dungannon.

The 40-year-old succeeded brother-in-law Oran Kearney last summer and in total took charge of 45 matches, winning 20 and losing 15 across all competitions.

Shiels helped oversee Coleraine’s full-time transition and guided them into the Premiership’s top-six, but won’t have the chance to seal European football for the first time since 2021 with ex-Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins poised to take over.

Dean Shiels has departed his role as Coleraine head coach alongside assistant Michael O'Connor. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

McCready, who spent the second half of this season playing under Dean’s dad Kenny at Moyola Park, enjoyed two seasons in Dungannon with the former Rangers star and felt he was starting to show signs of real progress.

"You hear a few things here and there about Higgins coming in or the rumours of David Healy coming in, so I'm not surprised this has happened,” he said. “Do I think he should have stayed on? Yeah.

"If you look at the table, they've won 15 matches and Larne in second have won 17...I don't think they are a million miles off it.

"People in the Irish League seem to want the game played back to front very quickly and Dean doesn't see football that way.

"I think people in this country find it hard to grasp what Dean is looking to do and think 'you can't play like that here'.

"I remember talking to people from Coleraine when he got the job and they thought it was mad the way he was playing, but he's not mad - he opened my eyes up to football, especially the tactical side to it.

"I think they've probably made a mistake...they might think the grass is greener on the other side, but Coleraine's loss will be somebody else's gain."

Local property developer Henry Ross became Coleraine’s majority owner in December following a “significant investment” and stated his intention was to make them “the leading club in the Irish League”.

The Bannsiders have made a huge statement of intent with the impending arrival of Linfield talisman Joel Cooper while other high-profile names have been linked with summer moves.

Coleraine’s form had picked up in recent months – only champions Linfield (34) collected more points across the last 15 Premiership matches of the season than their 25 – and McCready believes this decision shows just how ruthless football can be.

“The way he's looking to play takes some time but people above you don't give you that time if they think somebody else looks better and speaks better,” he added. “They don't have the patience.

"It was frowned upon when Dean talked in technical terms, but he's not trying to be the smartest man in the room - he just wants to enjoy watching his team and for them to play good football. He wants to play football the right way.

"Football is ruthless - if you're not winning every week then lots of people have something to say. You see it on social media all the time.