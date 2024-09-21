Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

H&W Welders manager Paul Kee says “phenomenon” Lewis Patterson has all the attributes required to become an established Irish League star with the former Crusaders youngster playing a key role in their early season form.

While attacking players such as Tiarnan O’Connor, David Parkhouse and Josh Kee have stolen the headlines after the Belfast outfit netted 24 goals in seven league games ahead of Saturday’s clash with Ards, the Welders have also only conceded nine times – the Championship’s second-lowest – with newly-appointed team captain Patterson crucial in that return.

The 21-year-old, who previously spent time with Fleetwood Town before returning home to the Crues, has entered his third season at Blanchflower Park and helps implement Kee’s defensive high-line.

By Kee’s own admission, Welders play a “high-risk” brand of football – something which is only possible due to the quality possessed by players at the back.

H&W Welders defender Lewis Patterson. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"Jack Mills (goalkeeper) has been outstanding,” he said. “We play a high-risk game and we've had people looking at that so we need the officials to be at their very best.

"Last Saturday they were able to get through a couple of times but Mills makes saves, outstanding saves. Lewis Patterson doesn't get the credit...we know what he is, which is a phenomenon.

"He has everything needed to be a top player. He's quick, good in the air, good at defending one-on-one and more importantly he starts us up on the play, he's a really modern centre-back.

"We made him team captain this year to give him more responsibility. He's a real credit to himself and his family and he's really well respected within the team.

"He has been well aided by James McCarthy and Darragh McCloskey recently and before that we unfortunately lost Sean O'Kane and Jamie Robinson to ankle injuries.

"They play a big part in our defensive responsibility as well and I'm really pleased with how we're playing because we play that high octane game where we need defenders defending really well and that's what they are doing."

In another typically competitive Championship campaign, only six points separates leaders Welders and sixth-placed Ballyclare Comrades with Limavady United, Bangor, Annagh United and Dundela all within early striking distance.

With consistency the key ingredient, Kee’s side have lost just once, winning five times and drawing on the opening day against Bangor, and the Welders chief admits motivation was provided by some pre-season predictions.

"Momentum is important at any level and it's extra hard in the Championship because the prize is big with teams trying to get into the Premiership,” he added. “If you'd went through the list before the season, nearly every team has a chance of putting up the fight.

"The team that generates the most momentum will be able to make the difference and we're trying to build that. At the start of the season losing (Matthew) Ferguson, (Kyle) Owens and (Michael) McLellan, people thought we were going to struggle and a lot of people had us as relegation candidates, so that was motivating for the players.