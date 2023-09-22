Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 42-year-old had spent the last three-and-a-half years serving as Gary Hamilton’s assistant at Glenavon but left the club alongside coaches Mark Ferguson and Chris Atkinson after the former Glentoran striker departed Mourneview Park last week.

Belfast Celtic are currently managed by former Irish League star Stephen McAlorum, who has been in charge since June 2019.

"Belfast Celtic are delighted to announce Paul McAreavey has joined our management team,” the club posted on social media. “Paul had an illustrious playing career with Swindon Town, Linfield, Dundalk and Ballymena United.

Paul McAreavey has joined the Belfast Celtic management team after leaving Glenavon last week. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

“He has recently been working as assistant manager for Glenavon and brings an incredible level of knowledge & experience to our squad.

“Welcome onboard Paul.”

In an interview with the News Letter last weekend, McAreavey said “there was never any other option” than to leave Glenavon alongside boss Hamilton.

"I’ve known Gary since we were teenagers and he is someone I hugely admire,” he said. “Out of loyalty there was never any other option than to step down in support of Gary.

“It was a decision made in unison by myself, Mark (Ferguson), Chris (Atkinson) and Ian (Boden) without question.

“We all loved it at the club and had some brilliant times.

“Some people said it was a great opportunity for us to stay on.

“But, really, that never came into the conversation...I was at Glenavon because of Gary Hamilton giving me the chance and walking away was the only choice to make.”

It follows the news that Ferguson has been appointed as a first-team coach at Premiership outfit Glentoran.

"I’m very pleased to welcome Mark Ferguson to the club as a First Team Coach,” said manager Warren Feeney. “Mark has been with Glenavon for the past few seasons so he’s very experienced, knows the league very well and brings a lot of skills and ideas to the club that will be very valuable to us.