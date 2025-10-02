Former Glenavon midfielder pinpoints manager who 'would be the main one for me' after Paddy McLaughlin exit

Former Glenavon midfielder Shane McCabe believes Oran Kearney could be the man to help transform the Lurgan Blues’ fortunes after a dismal start to the Premiership season – but insists the ultimate responsibility lies with the club’s players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After losing nine consecutive league matches – a run which has left Glenavon sitting nine points adrift at the bottom – boss Paddy McLaughlin departed last weekend with the search now on for his successor.

Kearney has been linked with the vacancy after departing Coleraine earlier this year while the likes of Michael O’Connor, Dean Smith, Dean Shiels and Barry Gray are also currently without a club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Linfield star Kearney enjoyed two stints in charge of The Showgrounds outfit either side of a spell in the Scottish Premiership at St Mirren.

Former Glenavon midfielder Shane McCabe. (Photo by Brian Little/Presseye)

He racked up more than 550 matches as Bannsiders chief and led them to both Irish Cup and League Cup glory alongside three second-placed Premiership finishes.

When Coleraine transitioned into a full-time model ahead of last season, Kearney moved into a sporting director role before leaving the club soon after brother-in-law Shiels was replaced by Ruaidhri Higgins.

He’s made it clear that his time in an Irish League dugout is far from finished, and McCabe, who won an Irish Cup during his time at Glenavon, feels Kearney could be the number one option – and doesn’t see legendary boss Gary Hamilton making a return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The name that has popped up a few times is Oran Kearney,” he said. “He has shown an interest in getting back into the league, he's a fantastic manager and person.

"He knows the league well which I think always works well, even when recruiting players. You need a manager that is familiar with the demands of the league and someone who can galvanise a squad that is on their knees at the minute. Oran would be the main one for me.

"You've Gary at Ballymacash...I don't know if he would do it. He's loyal to people so I doubt he would leave Ballymacash in limbo.

"Football is a strange game and you have to strike when the iron is hot, he might never get another opportunity to go back to Glenavon, so it could be something that has perked his ears up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ultimately, it's down to the players. They need to dig in and fight for Glenavon Football Club because it's in a poor position at the minute."

Hamilton secured four top-three Premiership finishes and was inside the Irish League’s top-seven across 10 consecutive years, but Glenavon have struggled since for consistency.

He was replaced by Stephen McDonnell in September 2023, who spent just over a year in the role before McLaughlin’s arrival.

McCabe feels the next appointment is huge for Glenavon’s future – but believes it’ll be a tough task for whoever gets it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stephen Best is the chairman, I remember him from years ago and he's a fantastic man,” he added. “He's in a tough position.

"The committee really need to get this one right because sometimes people think change is a good thing, but they've found it very hard to replace Gary Hamilton, which we knew would be hard.

"The next appointment for Glenavon is massive and how they can try and get themselves out of this situation and then drive forward.

"Glenavon is a fantastic football club with great supporters, a really well run club, and I've great memories from my time there.