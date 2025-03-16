Former Glentoran winger Daire O’Connor has made a dream start to life with loan club East Kilbride, scoring on Saturday to help them reach their second final in a matter of days.

O’Connor was one of the Glens’ top performers last season, scoring 11 times in 35 Premiership appearances during his maiden campaign after returning to the Irish League from Ayr United, while he also contributed goals in the League Cup and Irish Cup.

In total, the 27-year-old struck 15 times and provided 12 assists across all competitions – form which attracted interest from a number of clubs before O’Connor opted to join Hamilton on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

A temporary move to current Lowland League leaders East Kilbride provides O’Connor with an opportunity for game time, something which has been lacking at parent club with the ex-Cliftonville winger registering only four appearances in the Scottish Championship this term.

O’Connor made his debut on Tuesday, playing 70 minutes as East Kilbride reached the Lowland League Cup final, and produced the goods once again in another semi-final this weekend, scoring in a 4-2 victory over Musselburgh to set up a South Challenge Cup showpiece decider.

Mick Kennedy’s side currently sit top of the Lowland League, which is the fifth-tier of Scottish football, and O’Connor will hope to play a big part in the coming weeks to secure silverware success.

When signing O’Connor last summer, Hamilton head coach John Rankin said the Scottish club had been chasing his signature for some time, but he hasn’t been afforded much opportunity in a side currently sitting eighth in the Championship – one point above the relegation play-off spot.

“We’ve been working on getting Dáire in since last season, so it’s great to finally get this deal done and get him into the squad,” Rankin said at the time. “He’s a hard worker, likes the ball at his feet and to run at defenders so he’ll bring another bit of creativity to the team.

Daire O’Connor starred for Glentoran last season before joining Hamilton. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter)

"You can see from his stats last season that he can also be clinical when given the chances so hopefully he can add a few goals to the side as well.”

Alongside O’Connor, Ben Wilson also made a move to the Scottish Championship from the Irish League with Airdrieonians last summer and the 23-year-old has been in fine form in recent months.

Ex-Cliftonville striker Wilson brought his goal tally to 16 in 35 appearances across all competitions, including eight in 12 outings this calendar year, by scoring in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Livingston.

It was a fixture that had significant Irish League interest with former Linfield youngster Liam McStravick scoring a late equaliser which was set up by ex-Glentoran defender Aidan Wilson.