Former Glentoran striker reveals why Irish League return with Dungannon Swifts was 'no-brainer' decision

Former Glentoran striker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe felt it was a “no-brainer” to make his Irish League return with Dungannon Swifts after being convinced over a phone call from John Gregg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ogedi-Uzokwe, who most recently was on the books of Northern Cyprus outfit Karşıyaka Anamur, previously enjoyed a Premiership stint with the Glens, where he worked with current Swifts boss Rodney McAree.

The 31-year-old scored 13 goals in 51 league appearances during his time at The Oval, including 11 throughout the 2023/24 campaign, before moving on to Galway United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregg was on the coaching staff at the East Belfast side while Ogedi-Uzokwe was at the club, serving as assistant to McAree, Warren Feeney and Declan Devine prior to departing in May 2024.

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe enjoyed a previous spell in the Irish League with Glentoran. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

The former Institute boss reunited with McAree at Dungannon shortly after and played his part in their historic success last term.

Having lost John McGovern, who scored 13 Premiership goals in his debut season before joining Shamrock Rovers, Dungannon were on the lookout for another striker.

Ogedi-Uzokwe has hit the ground running, scoring twice in Tuesday’s 4-1 Mid-Ulster Cup win over St Marys, and he admits it was an easy call to return to Northern Ireland having enjoyed his previous experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it started with Greggy calling me two or three weeks ago and speaking to me about coming to Dungannon,” he told the club’s media channel. “At the time I was open to it.

"After a while he convinced me, talked to me about the good football that is played here and it fits the way I like to play so I thought it was a no-brainer.

"I liked this league when I was here, enjoyed myself and scored goals here, so I’m happy to be here.”

McAree will hope Ogedi-Uzokwe can add firepower to his side as they aim to get their first Premiership points of the season in this weekend’s trip to Glenavon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon have endured a tough start to the campaign, losing five consecutive matches, but Ogedi-Uzokwe believes the tide will turn.

"It’s always good as a striker to hit the ground running,” he added. “Hopefully I can keep doing the right things and get more goals.