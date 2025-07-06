Former Glentoran winger returning to 'where I enjoyed my football the most' after sealing Scotland switch

Northern Ireland star Niall McGinn says he’s returning to an area “where I enjoyed my football the most” after joining Scottish League One outfit Peterhead.

McGinn, who has amassed 72 international caps and scored in Northern Ireland’s famous Euro 2016 victory over Ukraine, departed Glentoran at the end of his contract earlier this summer.

The 37-year-old joined the Glens from Dundee in January 2023 and made 50 Premiership appearances at the East Belfast club, scoring 14 times in the process, before spending last term on loan at Morton.

McGinn has enjoyed a successful career, which started at Dungannon Swifts and also included spells at Derry City, Celtic, Aberdeen and South Korean outfit Gwangju.

Niall McGinn made 50 Premiership appearances for Glentoran before leaving the club earlier this summer. (Photo by INPHO/Declan Roughan)

It was across two different spells at Aberdeen where McGinn hit peak form, scoring 58 goals in 179 Scottish Premiership appearances in his first stint before adding another 13 across 100 outings when he returned in 2017.

Based in Aberdeenshire, Peterhead sealed promotion into the third-tier ahead of next season after winning the League Two title and McGinn will be reuniting with former team-mate Jordon Brown, who is co-manager alongside Ryan Strachan.

"Delighted to be back up in the North of Scotland in Aberdeenshire, back to where I played the best part of my career and enjoyed my football the most,” said McGinn. “It's great to join a club with ambition and off the back of a promotion last season.

"I'm familiar with the players such as Peter Pawlett and Cammy Smith and of course Jordon who I played with at Aberdeen also so I'm looking forward to getting together with the group.”

Brown admits bringing McGinn back to Scotland was an opportunity Peterhead couldn’t turn down and the 32-year-old believes McGinn can have a major influence on the club’s young players.

"Niall needs no introduction and we are delighted that we have been able to add him to the group,” said Brown. “He is a top pro who hasn’t played at a lower level than the Championship in Scotland and has shown a commitment in moving back over to Aberdeen still with a top attitude to succeed.

"When we were aware of this opportunity it was one we couldn’t pass up.

