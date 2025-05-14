Former Glentoran youngster Caolan Boyd-Munce could be set for a sensational Major League Soccer switch with Toronto FC reportedly admirers of the Northern Ireland international.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson confirmed last week that Boyd-Munce will depart the Scottish Premiership outfit at the end of this season upon the expiry of his contract.

“Caolan will leave at the end of the season and obviously his performances have warranted a lot of attention from other clubs,” Robinson told Daily Record ahead of last weekend’s win over Dundee United. "We've made him an incredible offer, but unfortunately we just can't get near the numbers that Caolan may get elsewhere.

"He's a great boy, I've known him since he was 14 and he's done nothing but conduct himself brilliantly and give absolutely everything for the club. He will continue to do that and he'll play a part right until the end of the season."

A host of clubs are interested in Northern Ireland international Caolan Boyd-Munce. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Boyd-Munce came through the ranks at The Oval before joining Birmingham City in 2016 and initially signed a short-term deal with St Mirren in March 2023 before extending his stay.

The 25-year-old, who made his senior Northern Ireland debut against eventual European champions Spain last summer, has made 28 league appearances this term and scored five goals to help Robinson’s men record another top-half finish.

With Boyd-Munce’s current contract situation, plenty of clubs have shown an interest in acquiring his services and Record Sport have now revealed that Toronto are considering making Boyd-Munce an offer.

Toronto play their home games at the 30,000 capacity BMO Field and have the likes of Italian internationals Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne on their roster.

If the move comes to fruition, Boyd-Munce would become the second current Northern Ireland international to play in the MLS after Paddy McNair joined San Diego SC ahead of their inaugural season this term.

The former Manchester United defender has played a key role in his new side moving into fourth spot in the Western Conference, making 11 appearances.

Toronto compete in the Eastern Conference, which means they come up against the likes of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.