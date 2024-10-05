Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Irish League ace Lee Bonis admits he’s “over the moon” after netting his maiden ADO Den Haag hat-trick in Friday’s 5-1 Eerste Divisie triumph over Oss.

The ex-Portadown and Larne striker swapped Northern Ireland for the Netherlands’ second-tier this summer after helping the Inver Reds secure back-to-back Premiership titles, scoring 38 league goals for Tiernan Lynch’s side.

It looks like Bonis is continuing that fine form now at his new home with an early first-half brace followed by his third in the 74th minute in a ‘Man of the Match’ performance at the Frans Heesen Stadion.

His tremendous treble means he has now scored four times in seven league appearances for Den Haag – all of which have came in the last two outings as he continues to adjust to life across the water.

"I'm over the moon,” Bonis told Omroep West Sport. “After I scored my first goal last week, a weight was lifted off my shoulders.

"My teammates are signing the ball right now, which feels fantastic. Today I felt freer than before. I feel less pressure and I'm more relaxed. After the tough first few weeks, I had some catching up to do and I have. I'm happy about that.

"I'm just trying to continue in this vein and finish the opportunities I get. Today was very special.”

After leaving for Den Haag, Larne boss Lynch said of Bonis: “He settled at the club straight away and gave us a new dimension in attack, as well as scoring some vital goals for the club. What he achieved here will rightly go down in the history books of the club.

Lee Bonis after joining ADO Den Haag. (Photo by Angelo Blankespoor/ADO Den Haag)

“We are disappointed to lose Lee as a player, but part of what we must continue to do here is develop players to help them unlock their potential and see if they can catch the eye of clubs further up the pyramid.