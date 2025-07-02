Former Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell, who brought David Toure to the Irish League, believes Ballymena United have signed a top talent and feels the young defender has the potential to seal a future move across the water.

In December 2023, Toure joined the Lurgan Blues from League of Ireland outfit Shelbourne as one of McDonnell’s first signings after taking over from Gary Hamilton at Mourneview Park.

The 20-year-old went on to rack up 46 Premiership appearances and his form attracted interest from England and Scotland, but Toure opted to join the Sky Blues last week, following the likes of Matthew Clarke and Daire O’Connor to The Showgrounds.

It was always clear to McDonnell that Toure would go on to thrive in the Irish League and feels another season in Northern Ireland’s top-flight could set him up for even bigger things.

David Toure has joined Ballymena United after leaving Glenavon. (Photo by Ballymena United FC)

"I think it's a great move for him,” said McDonnell. "DT was one of my first signings and I knew what we were bringing in, likewise with Len (O’Sullivan).

"We had our homework done on these players. I've said from day one that DT could be a real hit in the Irish League and he's still only 20.

"For me, it's a good move because you can see where Ballymena are looking to go with the signings they are making...it looks like a club that has massive ambition to compete for league titles eventually.

"For young DT to be involved in that and play alongside some of the players Ballymena have signed, it's only going to bring his game on.

"I know he had opportunities to go to England and Scotland, but another year in the Irish League for his own development with a club like Ballymena who want to push things on is a good fit for him.

"Fast forward another 12 months and if DT has a good season at Ballymena and the club does well, then you could be looking at quite a lot of money for clubs in England or Scotland to prise him away.

"There's parts of his game he needs to improve, which he knows more than anyone, and to go to that next level you have to step up again. He has definitely got the profile of a potential player who could go across the water."

McDonnell also played an important role in the development of O’Sullivan, who has generated interest from the Scottish Premiership this summer, while Chelsea-bound Chris Atherton and Paul McGovern were regulars in his matchday squads.

It’s an exciting time for young players in the Irish League with the profile continuing to rise and McDonnell believes it provides a perfect platform for talent to showcase their ability.

"It's a hell of a platform for young talent to go and get into the right environment with the right coaches and develop their game,” he added. “You look at some of the young talent at Glenavon, DT moves within the league but it's definitely a progressive move for him personally, Len will be signed somewhere in the coming weeks and young Atherton was always going across the water.