Former Irish League boss opens up on Coleraine exit and declares 'I haven't managed my last game'

Former Coleraine manager Oran Kearney admits “the manner” of his Showgrounds exit was tough to take – but declared “I haven't managed my last game” and feels he has plenty left to offer the Irish League.

Kearney enjoyed two successful stints with the Bannsiders either side of a spell at Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren, guiding the club to both Irish Cup and League Cup glory alongside recording three second-placed league finishes.

When Coleraine transitioned into a full-time model, Kearney was replaced in the dugout by brother-in-law Dean Shiels and moved into a new role as Sporting Director.

Both Shiels and Kearney departed the club before Coleraine’s European play-off semi-final in May with former Derry City chief Ruaidhri Higgins taking over.

Oran Kearney celebrates after winning the Irish Cup with Coleraine. (Photo by INPHO/Matt Mackey)

Kearney, who won three Irish League and Irish Cup doubles during his time as a player at Linfield, was working as a pundit on BBC Sportsound this weekend, giving his take on Ballymena United’s victory over Glenavon, and opened up on his Coleraine exit.

"To be honest, the matter of it (is tougher) more than anything else,” he said. “I believe there's a way things should happen in football and I don't believe it followed that way.

"That part is hard to take but we all know how football works and it's one of those things, it's a matter of getting on with it now."

There has been plenty of change at Coleraine with new owner Henry Ross stating his desire to transform them into the Irish League’s leading team, delivering a statement of intent in the summer transfer window as Joel Cooper was amongst several high-profile arrivals.

Kearney played a key role in establishing the County Londonderry club amongst the Premiership’s elite, recording eight consecutive top-half finishes and sealed European football on four occasions.

The 46-year-old took charge of 558 matches as Coleraine boss, winning 261 and drawing 136 of them, and is adamant he’ll one day return to an Irish League dugout.

"Absolutely (I miss it),” he added. “I make no bones about it, it has been a tough couple of months and there's no getting away from that.

"It was tough moving into the (Sporting Director) role. I enjoyed the role, I got a different insight into a different part of the game, but very quickly I knew that you miss the interaction with the players, miss standing on the side of the pitch and that side of things.

"For me, and I've no problem saying this, it has been a tough couple of months. I watched two SuperCup matches but I haven't watched any football or been near anything.

"I went on holidays with my family and for the first time ever I can say I was present.

"My phone has died a death which has been great and it has been a period of taking stock, chilling out a bit, living a bit and spending time with family and people you love. It has been nice to throw a huge amount of time into that.

"I got a call during the week about doing this (punditry) and I woke up with a spring in my step and the itch is there.