Two former Irish League youngsters have been named in The Guardian’s ‘Next Generation 2024: 20 of the best talents at Premier League clubs’ list after making impressive starts to life across the water.

Both Braiden Graham (Everton) and George Feeney (Tottenham Hotspur) earned moves to English top-flight clubs from Linfield and Glentoran respectively this summer having shown signs of their undoubted talent in the Premiership.

Graham, who became the Blues’ youngest-ever player after coming off the bench against Dungannon Swifts in March 2023, made nine league appearances for David Healy’s side last season and also scored a crucial goal as they progressed past Larne in the BetMcLean Cup.

The 16-year-old has shown his natural goalscoring ability for the Toffees, scoring four goals in as many U18 Premier League outings, including a penalty in Saturday’s 3-2 triumph over Everton.

Braiden Graham has impressed since joining Everton from Linfield. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little)

He has already made the step up to U21 level, coming off the bench in their EFL Trophy defeat to League One outfit Stockport County and supporters of the Goodison Park club are excited by the prospect of having a star striker in their ranks.

With respected outlet ‘The Guardian’ picking the best youngsters at each club born between 1 September 2007 and 31 August 2008, an age band known as first-year scholars, Graham was chosen as Everton’s representative.

"The prolific striker signed this summer from Linfield, where he made history as the youngest player to appear for the first team aged 15 years and 137 days,” wrote Andy Hunter. “He also scored a crucial equaliser in the quarter-finals of the League Cup as David Healy’s team went on to retain the trophy.

“He’s brave and he’s ‘goals, goals, goals’, he prowls in and around and he’s a deadly finisher,” said the Linfield manager. Graham has represented – and scored for – Northern Ireland Under-19s and made an immediate impact with Everton’s Under-18s when recording a goal and an assist on his league debut, a 2-1 win against Stoke."

Feeney, the son of former Northern Ireland international Warren, made nine Premiership appearances for Glentoran last term while the 16-year-old scored a maiden senior goal in their cup success over Dollingstown.

Having represented both Wales and Northern Ireland at youth international level, Feeney has been a consistent presence in Spurs’ U18 side and netted in August’s 5-1 victory against Fulham.

"There was a reason why the Belfast Telegraph described Feeney as a “teenage sensation” and Tottenham were delighted when they won the race for his signature towards the end of last season, beating off competition from a host of Premier League rivals,” wrote David Hytner. “Feeney made 10 senior appearances for Glentoran and became the club’s youngest ever goalscorer at 15.

"It has been all change for him since he joined Spurs in July for a “substantial fee plus potential add-ons” according to reports in Northern Ireland, principally in terms of his position.

"Previously a centre-forward, he has been played by Spurs at under-18 level as one of the central attacking midfielders in their 4-3-3 system. Listed at 5ft 8in, Feeney is known for his technical gifts and assurance on the ball.

"He has represented Northern Ireland and Wales at youth level (he was born in Newport). His father, Warren, won 46 caps for Northern Ireland while his grandfather, Warren Sr, also played for the country.”