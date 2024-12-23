Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The fact that former Irish League youngster Oisin Smyth stepped up to score a stunning free-kick in St Mirren’s 2-1 Scottish Premiership victory over Ross County came as no surprise to Stephen Robinson, who says he sees him “doing that every day in training”.

Smyth, who played over 100 matches for Dungannon Swifts before making the move to English side Oxford United in 2022, made only his third league start since arriving at St Mirren during the summer and certainly seized his opportunity, stepping up in the 89th minute to secure three points for the 10-man Buddies.

The 24-year-old is part of a strong Northern Ireland contingent at the Paisley club alongside manager Robinson, Conor McMenamin and Caolan Boyd-Munce, while another ex-Irish League star in Ronan Hale played for Saturday’s opposition.

Smyth hasn’t registered any minutes since November 9, sitting on the bench in four consecutive league matches, and Robinson praised him for making an impression.

Oisin Smyth in action for Dungannon Swifts against Linfield in April 2021. (Photo by INPHO/Brian Little)

"I'm delighted for Oisin because he has waited patiently, trained brilliantly week in, week out and he's a super boy as well,” he told the club’s media channel. “I see him doing that every day in training so I was disappointed he didn't score the first one, the second one is brilliant and it's a great way to finish.

"Nobody can afford to slip up or let up and it's a lesson for the boys that are on the verge of things that if you keep your head down, keep training well that you'll get opportunities and Oisin did that."

Having started his own playing career at Tottenham Hotspur before enjoying spells at the likes of AFC Bournemouth, Preston North End and Luton Town, Lisburn-born Robinson is aware of what it’s like to deal with disappointments like Smyth has recently had through lack of minutes.

"I've been in that position as a player and it's difficult...you have your parents in the background telling you you're the best player in the world and agent telling you that you should be playing for Barcelona,” he added. “50% of fans think you're a better player when you're not in the team, so you have to listen to all of that and stay strong.