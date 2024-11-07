From player to manager and then referee, former Irish League midfielder Jason Johnston has held almost every position in football over the past four decades and is now proving age is just a number after scoring on his Ballygowan debut aged 51.

Johnston spent time with the likes of Ards, Ballyclare Comrades and Amateur League outfit Ards Rangers earlier in his career and has recently returned to the pitch after being convinced by lifelong best friend Gerry McCullough-Noble, who took charge of the DAWFL Premier Division side ahead of this season, to give it another go.

Having recovered from injury, Johnston marked his maiden Ballygowan outing by scoring an exquisite free-kick in Saturday’s 3-1 victory – shortly after he’d seen a first goal ruled out.

Johnston’s original plan was to take up refereeing once again this term – something he’d previously done for three seasons and thoroughly enjoyed – but now back playing, he’s determined to go on for as long as possible.

Jason Johnston after scoring for Ballygowan in Saturday's DAWFL Premier Division win. (Photo by Gerry McCullough-Noble)

"Gerry had said to me about playing and maybe doing an hour, but I was feeling good and managed to do the 90 minutes,” he reflected. “It was about two minutes after they asked if I wanted to go off that I scored!

"People always say to play while you can and do what you love for as long as you can...playing football will probably end up killing me but it's what I love. I've played it since I was 10.

"If I start struggling in work on a Wednesday or Thursday then I'd have to look at it again. I'm feeling more positive about it now after playing on Saturday.

"The plan is to keep playing for as long as possible and then go back into refereeing again. I've been involved in football for 41 years now and everybody has to accept that they can't do it any more, but I'll keep going for as long as I can."

Johnston received plenty of messages of encouragement – and also some from friends who joked he should be nowhere near the pitch – after news of Saturday’s strike filtered through and that has also been a source of motivation to keep going.

"I met the captain of the team we played on Saturday on the way out of the changing room,” he added. “We were talking about my goal and I was keeping him going about letting a boy my age score against them and he told me I didn't look out of place on the pitch aged 51...to have a young lad saying you didn't look out of place gives you that extra boost.

"A few boys said on Saturday that you never lose it but I'm just struggling to find it! It was great with it being my first game back in that league in 15 years to get a goal.

