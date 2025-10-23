Former Irish League player joins coaching staff at French giants Monaco

The remarkable rise of former Irish League midfielder Artur Kopyt has continued after joining the coaching staff of French giants Monaco.

Kopyt, who spent time as a player with Donegal Celtic, Lisburn Distillery, Chimney Corner and Larne, started his coaching journey in Belfast at Aquinas.

Some of Kopyt’s early assignments included working with Glentoran’s U11s in the rain at Ormeau Park, but he has since swapped that for some of the most famous stadiums in world football.

Having completed his UEFA A Licence alongside Chris O’Loughlin, the Sporting Director at Royale Union Saint-Gilloise who also holds his own connection to the Irish League having spent time on the books of Larne, the pair reunited in Belgium five years ago.

Artur Kopyt in action for Donegal Celtic against Linfield in September 2016. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

Kopyt joined USG’s coaching staff when they were still in the Belgian second-tier, but played a key role in sealing promotion and last season helped them win a first top-flight title since 1934/35.

Working under former international Sébastien Pocognoli, USG’s success made waves across Europe, and when Monaco needed a new coaching team after sacking Adi Hutter earlier this month, they looked to Belgium.

Pocognoli has brought Kopyt with him to Stade Louis II and in only their second match in charge, Monaco came up against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League, drawing 0-0 on Wednesday evening.

Kopyt spent 15 years in Northern Ireland, arriving from Poland in 2005 and initially worked in a shop on Botanic Avenue before forging his dream career in football.

Speaking to the News Letter last year, the 40-year-old insisted Belfast will always have a special place in his heart.

"My kids were born in Northern Ireland and I always think positively about the place and people,” he said. “My mother still lives there and I still speak to people from my time there.

“I'll say it wasn't easy to get here. I didn't always believe I'd get to work at this level...I had a dream when I was coaching Glens U11s in the rain at Ormeau Park, but you never know how it will happen.

"If you look from the outside it's a top place to be. You can meet these people, coach against them - this is where everyone wants to be and I'm living my dream. I'm healthy, I'm doing the job I always wanted to do and it's great experience to be in those stadiums.

"To go from Ormeau Park six years ago to being on the bench at Anfield analysing Liverpool and trying to find their weaknesses, it's an amazing experience. I'm enjoying it and I'm excited for the journey.

"If you're doing the work and say are a grassroots coach in Belfast thinking it will never happen for you, just do the job the best you can and look for the best options. Go abroad and meet people because the world of football is big.