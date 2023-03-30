Davidson, who spent two years in the Irish League before departing for England where he would play full-time at Kidderminster, is currently on the books of Isthmian League South East Division outfit Sittingbourne.

Their local rivalry with Faversham Town on Saturday had a bit of extra appeal to it with 40-year-old Akinfenwa coming out of retirement to try and help the Kent club escape relegation.

With Faversham handed a 94th minute penalty and Sittingbourne goalkeeper Harley Earle suffering a broken cheek bone, eye socket and nose in the process, all ‘The Beast’ had to do was place the ball past a makeshift stopper – defender Harrison Pont – to secure a point.

Correy Davidson is presented with a Man of the Match award by Sittingbourne fan Robert Taylor earlier this month. Credit: Paul Golding

Pont magically saved the spot-kick and winger Davidson, who was watching on from the edge of the box and even gave some thought to stepping in between the sticks himself, says it’s one of the most memorable moments he has had on the pitch.

"He didn't start the game but did come on with a good bit to go,” said Davidson. “You can see why he was professional - his first touch was quality and his flick ons with his head were unreal.

"I know it's only the basics of the game but sometimes that is quality and he did it really well.

"I've played football for a number of years and I don't think I've seen anything quite like that. Just with the circumstances as well with the player who it was taking the penalty, the pressure of the game and there was so little time left.

"When he saved it we all went nuts and jumped in to celebrate with him. It's a nice thing to be a part of it and experience it.

"I actually considered it (going in goal)! I was talking to a couple of the players on the side and was saying 'I think I might have to get in goal here' but I'm glad I didn't have to!

"We had a couple of words after the game and he wished us the best for the season and I did the same. As we were coming out of the changing room after to head into the bar and get some food he was crowded by people.

"He seems like a down to earth guy and fair play to him because he was signing a lot of autographs, taking pictures and videos."

Dublin-born Davidson signed for Carrick, who were playing in the Championship at the time, as a teenager from Bohemians and also spent the second-half of the 2013/14 season on-loan with Niall Currie’s Ards as they were relegated from the Danske Bank Premiership.

Although only with current Portadown boss Currie for less than six months, Davidson rates him extremely highly.

"He's one of the best,” he said. “I absolutely loved him to be honest. It wasn't for a long spell because I ended up going back to Carrick Rangers but he was a great manager.

"He brings this aura with him. I think a lot of managers struggle with man management and they don't really know how to get the best out of players, but Niall has that. He can transform a player's confidence within days and he has that side of the game totally nailed.

"He knows the game and has been promoted to the Premiership so many times, so he has that along with his passion for the game. He's a great manager. I'm surprised he hasn't got a chance to manage one of the top, top teams in the country."

Davidson has spent time in English non-league since departing Northern Ireland, moving first to Sudbury and suffering disappointment after a trial with Scunthorpe before achieving his dream of full-time football in the summer of 2019 at Kidderminster.

It only lasted a season with the pandemic wiping out any chance of his contract being renewed and since then has flirted with the idea of coming back to the Irish League, training with Larne in 2021 and last summer at Crusaders and Cliftonville.

He’s happy at Sittingbourne, who he joined in November, but could we see him back on these shores at some point? Never say never.

"When I went into Crusaders they were looking for a place in Europe and it was going well,” he added.

“We were looking into contracts but it turned out I was still signed here to an amateur club and whatever way it works they couldn't release me from amateur forms so we couldn't go any further and it stopped everything in its tracks.

