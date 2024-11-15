Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Irish League star Conor McMenamin hopes he can build on a “perfect return” for St Mirren after scoring twice in last weekend’s Scottish Premiership victory over Hibernian and feels daughter Daisy is proving to be his lucky charm.

McMenamin underwent surgery on a patella tendon injury in July and only returned to action as a substitute against Rangers at Ibrox last month before further involvement from the bench versus St Johnstone and Ross County in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old made his first competitive start since May on Saturday afternoon and marked the occasion by netting a first half brace for Stephen Robinson’s side at Easter Road – a result which sees them sitting inside the league’s top six once again.

Having departed Glentoran for the Paisley outfit ahead of last season, McMenamin scored only once in 27 league appearances during his debut campaign and Robinson has since challenged him to further contribute on the goal front.

Northern Ireland's Conor McMenamin in action against Scotland earlier this year. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Northern Ireland international McMenamin had daughter Daisy over in Scotland for the first time this season and was happy to deliver for her.

"It was a perfect return to the starting XI and it couldn't have went much better with having my wee girl over for the first time this year, it's a weekend I'll not forget,” he told the club’s media channel. “Every time she's here I've a feeling I'll do something for her so I'm going to have to ask her mum if she can come back every week!

"My mum was there too so having them there was special and to get three points. In those attacking areas we want to add goals to our game and that's something I needed to improve on.

"I spoke to the gaffer before surgery and it was something we wanted to target when I came back, so I was really happy to score two. The staff, manager and the players have set high standards for this club.

"We had a tricky start to the campaign but the last few weeks have been really positive and hopefully we can build on the Hibernian win."

As McMenamin continues to get back to full fitness, he was left out of Michael O’Neill’s senior Northern Ireland squad for their UEFA Nations League double-header against Belarus, which takes place at Windsor Park on Friday night, and Luxembourg.

His injury also meant he missed St Mirren’s UEFA Conference League run, but now back on the pitch, the former Cliftonville ace wants to help his side climb the table.

“It’s lonely in the gym, looking out the windows and the boys are training,” he added. “Missing out on the European games was probably the toughest bit.

“I was at the home games when the stadium was packed and the boys were brilliant but I had to watch the away games in the house.

“It was tough to take – especially having worked all year to get there and then you have it taken away from you. But that’s part of football.