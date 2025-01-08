Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland youth international Stephen McMullan is determined to “show people what I can do” after securing a loan switch from Fleetwood Town to League of Ireland outfit Waterford for the 2025 season.

The 20-year-old started his career in the Irish League with Warrenpoint Town, making his Premiership debut in January 2022 against Crusaders aged just 17, before earning a move to English Football League side Fleetwood.

McMullan made two League One appearances at Highbury Stadium last term as Fleetwood were ultimately relegated and was then sent on-loan to Welsh outfit Caernarfon Town ahead of the current season.

He came up against the Crues in UEFA Conference League first round qualifying, saving two penalties and scoring one of his own as they sealed progression past Declan Caddell’s side before losing out to Polish giants Legia.

Northern Ireland U21 international Stephen McMullan has joined Waterford on-loan for the 2025 season. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

In total, McMullan played 13 Cymru Premier matches for Caernarfon, who sit seventh in Wales’ top-flight, and is now looking to hit the ground running with Waterford ahead of their campaign starting against Sligo Rovers next month.

“I’m buzzing to be here, really looking forward to get going,” said McMullan. “I’ve heard nothing but good things about the club, and I’m just raring to go now.

"Every club I play for my main aim is to play games and show people what I can do. That’s my main aim, to come and play well, and show people what I’m made of.

"I’ve nothing but good things to say about Caernarfon. Great people and great fans. I loved every minute of my time there.

"I done quite well in the games I’ve played there too, so I’m looking forward to bringing that experience over here now and show the Waterford fans what I can do.

“The facilities when I came over here with Fleetwood in pre-season were class. Loved every bit of it – from the vibe, the people around the club, all really welcoming and really friendly – so I’m really looking forward to get going here now with the Blues for the year ahead.”

McMullan will link up with former Portadown youngster Sam Glenfield once again at Waterford with the Northern Ireland U19 international joining in a permanent deal, also from Fleetwood, after impressing on loan last season.

Waterford goalkeeping coach Brian Murphy started his career with Manchester City before enjoying spells at the likes of Swansea City and Ipswich Town and McMullan insists working alongside him was a big factor behind joining the club.

“When I was speaking to him first about coming over to the club, he was a real selling point,” he added. “His guidance, his experience speaks for itself.