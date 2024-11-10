Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson hailed former Irish League star Conor McMenamin as a “talented, talented boy” after the Northern Ireland international scored twice in their 2-1 Scottish Premiership victory over Hibernian.

McMenamin underwent surgery on a patella tendon injury in July and only returned to action as a substitute against Rangers at Ibrox last month before further involvement from the bench versus St Johnstone and Ross County in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old made his first competitive start since May on Saturday afternoon and marked the occasion by netting a first half brace for Robinson’s side at Easter Road – a result which sees them sitting inside the league’s top-six once again.

Having departed Glentoran for the Paisley outfit ahead of last season, McMenamin scored only once in 27 league appearances during his debut campaign and Robinson has challenged him to further contribute on the goal front.

Northern Ireland's Conor McMenamin provides an assist for Dion Charles against Denmark last year. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"Conor gives us something different and sometimes we've been missing that spark which Conor can provide,” Lisburn-born Robinson told the club’s media channel. “The one thing he needed to do was add goals to his game.

"He's not 100% fit yet - he still needs a bit more fitness and work. We have to shut him down for three or four days now because we've been pushing him to get to this level and we'll go again for the Aberdeen game.

"He was fantastic today and he's a talented, talented boy. I thought to a man we were excellent and it's hard for me to pick out any one player over the other to be honest."

McMenamin hasn’t been included in Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland side for their upcoming UEFA Nations League double-header against Belarus and Luxembourg, but will hope to further add to his tally of 14 international caps – the last of which came during the summer in defeat to eventual Euro 2024 champions Spain – next year.

He missed St Mirren’s Conference League qualifying campaign while recovering from injury but one silver lining was more time at home in Belfast with daughter Poppy.

“It’s lonely in the gym, looking out the windows and the boys are training,” he told the Daily Record before Saturday’s match. “Missing out on the European games was probably the toughest bit.

“I was at the home games when the stadium was packed and the boys were brilliant but I had to watch the away games in the house.

“It was tough to take – especially having worked all year to get there and then you have it taken away from you. But that’s part of football.

“I’m still not match fit yet. I haven’t had any bounce games. I’ve been thrown straight into the deep end but that can also be a good thing as well. Hopefully I can help the team do well and get back playing to a good level.

“The physio (Gerry Docherty) and myself, we had that Rangers game circled as a comeback. It was something to look forward to as a target to hit when you’re going through those lonely days in the gym by yourself.