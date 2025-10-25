Former Irish League star returns to management after taking over at Intermediate club

Former Irish League star Tony Bell has made a swift return to management after taking over at Mid-Ulster outfit Rectory Rangers for the second time.

Bell famously scored a dramatic winner for Cliftonville during their 1979 Irish Cup final victory over his former club Portadown – a success which remained the Reds’ last prior to celebrating glory in 2024 following Ronan Hale’s extra-time brace against Linfield.

He was inducted into Cliftonville’s John McCredy McAlery Hall of Fame in May 2019 having made 64 appearances across three seasons at Solitude, scoring 25 goals in the process.

Bell represented both the Ports and Cliftonville on the European stage, coming up against Partizan Belgrade for the former in a UEFA Cup fixture in 1974 – the Co Armagh club drew the second-leg 1-1 at Shamrock Park.

New Rectory Rangers manager Tony Bell. (Photo by Rectory Rangers FC)

He took over as Seagoe boss in 2019 and enjoyed a hugely successful run, winning the Mid-Ulster Intermediate B league title during the 2021/22 campaign, but departed the club last month.

Bell has now taken the reins at Portadown-based Rectory, who play their home matches at Brownstown Park and currently sit bottom of MUFL Intermediate B having lost all eight matches of the current campaign.

His first assignment of a second stint will be Saturday’s league trip to Dromore Amateurs and Bell admits he’s excited for the challenge.

"I’m delighted to take on the challenge again at Rectory,” he said. “This will be my second time in charge.

"I’m well aware of the structure at the Club and it’s a challenge I’m excited to take on – I look forward to getting started.”

After leaving Seagoe, club chairman Nigel Magee labelled Bell as “the greatest manager this club has ever had”.

“He guided us to the Intermediate B Championship, delivered our highest-ever finish of 3rd place in Intermediate football, took us to a Premier Cup final against a great Oxford side, and to the last 16 of the Intermediate Cup last season – the list goes on,” said Magee. "Most importantly, he brought this club back to where it belongs in Intermediate A and set the standards we now aspire to build on.