Former Irish League youngster signs new two-year deal at Championship-bound Derby County

Former Dungannon Swifts youngster Darren Robinson has officially signed a new two-year contract at Championship-bound Derby County, extending his stay with the club until 2026.

Robinson made the switch to Derby, who have been promoted to England’s second-tier for next season after finishing second behind Portsmouth, from the Swifts in 2021 and also spent time in the youth ranks at Portadown.

The 19-year-old made a senior debut under Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney during the 2021/22 campaign – a season where he was also named Scholar of the Year – and while he wasn’t able to add to his first team league appearances this term, Robinson has now penned a new deal with his original one set to expire this summer.

A Northern Ireland U21 international, Robinson made his Swifts league debut as a late substitute against Glenavon in May 2021 – just a matter of days before a move to England was confirmed.

Speaking during his maiden senior Derby pre-season last summer, Robinson said: “It was a very proud moment for me and my family (signing a professional contract) but I'm not just happy with that – I want to earn another one and keep going and keep working hard and keep making them and myself proud. I just need to keep working so that I can achieve that.

"We have people like Conor Hourihane, Sonny Bradley and James Collins here and they stepped up for their speeches and told us about their careers and how proud they are to have played at high levels and won trophies and I want to be like that too, so I just need to keep working hard.”