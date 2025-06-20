Former Linfield star Darren Murphy acknowledges Joel Cooper will be a “massive loss” to the Blues – but believes the reigning Premiership champions will be able to adapt quickly, just like they’ve done in the past after the departure of key players.

Cooper scored 19 league goals and provided a further nine assists as David Healy’s side reclaimed the Gibson Cup in style, ultimately finishing 22 points clear at the summit.

The former Oxford United attacking ace arrives at new club Coleraine as the Premiership’s Player of the Year and his signing signals a serious statement of intent from the Bannsiders.

During his time at Windsor Park, Cooper played an important part in four title triumphs and has been one of the Irish League’s top talents for many years, but Murphy believes his departure offers an opportunity for someone else to take on the responsibility of leading Linfield to glory.

"It's obviously a massive loss because Joel played a huge part in winning league titles, but you go down through the years at Linfield and losing some of the best Irish League players, like Noel Bailie when he hung the boots up or you go more recently to the three defenders of Jimmy Callacher, Mark Stafford and Mark Haughey, Linfield rebuild and go again,” said Murphy.

"The thing about Linfield is one chapter closes and another opens for somebody else.

"There might be a young player there who comes on and does really well or they might go and sign a player, but the one thing about Linfield is they'll move on very quickly.

"That's all they can do. I'm sure they did their best to keep Joel but maybe he just wants a fresh challenge and change.

"Joel will be a big loss and it's a massive signing for Coleraine which shows a real intent of where they want to be. It's one of the most exciting signings of the summer and I'm sure Coleraine haven't finished yet either."

Cooper has been joined as a summer signing at The Showgrounds by former Linfield team-mate Stephen Fallon, Kodi Lyons-Foster, Adam Long and Lewis McGregor as Ruaidhri Higgins looks to compile a squad capable of challenging for major honours.

Their star-studded side has led to many questioning whether Coleraine will be genuine title contenders next term and Murphy insists their chances should be taken very seriously.

"I think it's very difficult to not look at Coleraine and wonder if they can go that extra mile and challenge for the league title,” he added. “Signing good players certainly enhances their chances and it's getting those players to gel together.

"If Ruaidhri is able to do that with the tools at his disposal, he will certainly want to try and challenge for a league title.

"He has looked at the ambition of Coleraine and his first four signings have been big ones.

"You'd be very naive to think they're not going to challenge or try and challenge.

"There's a lot of big obstacles out there and with the European money and the way the league is going, everybody wants one of those four places.