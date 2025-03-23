Former Linfield star 'would be surprised' if Joel Cooper isn't named Player of the Year as Dean Shiels remains tight-lipped over Coleraine appearance

Former Linfield star Stuart King “would be surprised” if Blues talisman Joel Cooper isn’t named Player of the Year after his role in their historic Premiership title triumph and praised manager David Healy for how he has handled the situation of his impending departure to Coleraine.

Linfield have became the first team to win the Gibson Cup before the split and Cooper has played a major role in that success, scoring 18 goals and providing a further nine assists in 28 league appearances for Healy’s side.

The former Oxford United playmaker hit the headlines in December when it was reported that he had signed a pre-contract agreement with Irish League rivals Coleraine, but the 29-year-old didn’t let that impact his performances, netting the winner against Dungannon Swifts just days later and has scored eight times in nine matches since the news emerged.

Cooper’s Coleraine move was once again in the spotlight over the weekend as he was pictured watching his future club secure their spot in the Premiership’s top six for a 10th consecutive season by beating Portadown 1-0 at The Showgrounds thanks to Dylan Boyle’s second-half strike.

Linfield’s Joel Cooper in the stands watching Coleraine face Portadown on Saturday. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

When asked about Cooper’s presence in the stands, Bannsiders head coach Dean Shiels said: "Was he? I didn't even know that.

"Look, Joel is still a Linfield player and it would be remiss of me to pass comment.”

Cooper’s consistent quality means he’s the clear frontrunner to lift his second NIFWA Player of the Year crown, which would make him only the fourth player in history to win the award on multiple occasions after Glenn Ferguson (three times), Ivan Murray and Vinny Arkins (both twice).

"Yeah, I think he is (Player of the Year),” said King. “If he's not I would be surprised, especially with the way he has performed in the league...his levels have been so high, he steps up and performs every week.

"His levels went up again for a few months after all the Coleraine talk and it's full credit to him.

"He's one of the best players in the league without doubt and has been for a long time now.

"It will be a big loss to Linfield because he has performed remarkably well."

Both boss Healy and Cooper have been able to keep full focus on the immediate task at hand – delivering Gibson Cup glory for Linfield – but King, who won two Irish League titles during his time at Windsor Park, wouldn’t have expected anything less.

"He (Cooper) has really stepped up and fair play to him,” added King. “There were the links with Coleraine but he hasn't hidden away - he has performed week in, week out, scoring goals and has really produced.

"Sometimes when players have moves or other things in their head they take their eye off the ball, but David has managed it unbelievably well and Joel Cooper has handled it really well as a professional.

"I didn't expect anything less from the both of them.