Former Liverpool and Northern Ireland defender 'really looking forward' to another year in League of Ireland after contract extension
The 30-year-old, who has earned five senior international caps for Northern Ireland, joined the Dublin-based outfit in July 2023 and made 16 appearances last season as Stephen Kenny’s side ended the campaign on a high by finishing third in the Premier Division, ensuring their spot in UEFA Conference League qualifying.
McLaughlin joined Liverpool’s academy from Glenavon in 2011 and spent five years with the club, during which time he enjoyed loan spells at Barnsley and Aberdeen, before moving on to Oldham Athletic.
He has also since starred for Blackpool, Rochdale and Morecambe, making over 100 appearances in League One, while McLaughlin’s last international outing for Northern Ireland came against Costa Rica in June 2018.
Michael O’Neill handed him his debut aged 19 with McLaughlin coming off the bench as a late substitute in a 1-0 defeat to Uruguay four years prior.
On his new contract, McLaughlin told the club’s website: “I'm delighted to get it done and to be back in training.
"We've been in a couple of days this week and everyone is buzzing to be back and we're all looking forward to pre-season ahead in January.
"I've loved it here at St Pat's. Obviously when you come back from England, you don't know too much about the league but I feel the league is brilliant.
"The fanbases and all the atmospheres, I've loved it as have my family coming to watch the games.
"There's just a real feel good factor around the club and around the place in general so it's just great to be here for another year and I'm really looking forward to it."
St Patrick’s Athletic announced the signing of former Glentoran youngster Barry Baggley from Fleetwood Town earlier this week while ex-Cliftonville defender Luke Turner is also at the club after departing Solitude in a deal which resulted in goalkeeper David Odumosu going in the opposite direction earlier this year.