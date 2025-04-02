Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland star feels Linfield ace 'has a bright future ahead' after playing key role in Irish League triumph

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll is backing David Walsh to keep shining at Linfield for years to come after playing an important role in their latest Irish League triumph.

Walsh has been at Windsor Park for almost a decade after joining the club aged 13, progressing through the youth ranks into a senior star, but had to wait patiently for a sustained opportunity between Linfield’s sticks.

He had spent most of the last few years acting as back-up to experienced Premiership shot-stopper Chris Johns before earning his chance earlier this season and has repaid David Healy’s faith by keeping 12 clean sheets in 20 league outings to help the Blues seal a historic 57th Gibson Cup before the split.

The 22-year-old was named NIFWA Player of the Month for December and earlier this year signed a new one-year contract extension.

Linfield celebrate after winning this season's Premiership. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Carroll, who won a Premier League title at Old Trafford and earned 45 international caps, spent three seasons with Healy’s men, helping them lift two Premiership crowns after returning home from England in 2016 and worked closely with then-academy prospect Walsh.

"I know Walshy really well,” said Carroll. “He was there as a young boy when I was there and you could see the talent he had.

"I keep saying to him to make sure he's focused every time he goes on the pitch because playing for Linfield is a massive experience.

"You're going into every game with everyone looking for you to get beat so you have to be at the top of your game and he has been.

"He has probably been one of the best goalkeepers in the Irish League since he came in.

"I always liked him. We brought him in with the Northern Ireland U21s and his attitude was fantastic.

"He wasn't playing games for Linfield at that time and as a coach you want your players to be playing as much as possible, but he took his time, showed patience and has had a good season.

"It proves how level-headed he is that he was so patient for the opportunity. He's still young so has a bright future ahead."

Young goalkeepers are often placed in a tough situation with opportunity mostly only afforded through injury or if the number one suffers a drop in form.

Walsh had only played four Premiership matches in three seasons prior to the current campaign but was always determined to represent Linfield, recently saying “there is no other club in the country I would rather be a part of”.

Carroll knows the pressures that come with playing for big clubs where your performance is under the microscope on a weekly basis, but he feels Walsh has the mentality to thrive.

"When he got the opportunity he has done really well and hopefully he can continue that,” he added. “It's always the next season which is difficult with people watching you to see if you can keep performing like you did the season before.

"He's a very grounded lad. As a goalkeeping coach he's the type of goalkeeper you want - he's very calm under pressure and you can see that in the games he has played.