Former Newcastle United, Birmingham City and Millwall star 'delighted to be coming home' after Northern Ireland international joins Derry City
The 33-year-old, who is from Eglinton, joined Newcastle from Maiden City in 2007 and went on to make 23 Premier League appearances while enjoying loan spells at Birmingham City, Rangers and Millwall during his time at St James’ Park.
Ferguson’s signing is a massive coup for Derry City and new manager Tiernan Lynch with the versatile left-sided star having only departed Championship side Rotherham United during the summer and has played nearly 200 times in England’s second-tier.
He has represented Northern Ireland on 57 occasions since receiving his maiden call-up as a 17-year-old from Nigel Worthington in June 2009.
“I’m delighted to be coming home and once I had spoken with Tiernan and heard his plans for the club, it was a simple decision” he told the club’s website. “I’ve been training hard after a frustrating last season and I’m feeling very strong.
"I will really benefit now from a full pre-season and be ready to go when the new campaign starts.
“Derry City is obviously a club I know a bit about and I’m well aware of how passionate that support base is. I’m really looking forward to doing my bit to hopefully bring success to the Brandywell.”
Lynch, who spent seven-and-a-half years with Larne, guiding them to back-to-back Premiership titles and UEFA Conference League qualification, has been busy in the opening stages of his Brandywell tenure with Adam O’Reilly and Brian Maher both signing contract extensions.
The League of Ireland outfit have also been linked with a move for Ferguson’s Northern Ireland team-mate Gavin Whyte after his departure from Portsmouth.
