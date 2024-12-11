Northern Ireland international Shane Ferguson says he’s “delighted to be coming home” after the former Newcastle United ace signed an initial one-year deal with League of Ireland outfit Derry City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old, who is from Eglinton, joined Newcastle from Maiden City in 2007 and went on to make 23 Premier League appearances while enjoying loan spells at Birmingham City, Rangers and Millwall during his time at St James’ Park.

Ferguson’s signing is a massive coup for Derry City and new manager Tiernan Lynch with the versatile left-sided star having only departed Championship side Rotherham United during the summer and has played nearly 200 times in England’s second-tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has represented Northern Ireland on 57 occasions since receiving his maiden call-up as a 17-year-old from Nigel Worthington in June 2009.

Northern Ireland’s Shane Ferguson scored the winner on his 50th cap against Estonia in 2021. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

“I’m delighted to be coming home and once I had spoken with Tiernan and heard his plans for the club, it was a simple decision” he told the club’s website. “I’ve been training hard after a frustrating last season and I’m feeling very strong.

"I will really benefit now from a full pre-season and be ready to go when the new campaign starts.

“Derry City is obviously a club I know a bit about and I’m well aware of how passionate that support base is. I’m really looking forward to doing my bit to hopefully bring success to the Brandywell.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynch, who spent seven-and-a-half years with Larne, guiding them to back-to-back Premiership titles and UEFA Conference League qualification, has been busy in the opening stages of his Brandywell tenure with Adam O’Reilly and Brian Maher both signing contract extensions.