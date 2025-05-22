Dungannon Swifts midfield maestro Gael Bigirimana has stated his desire to remain at Stangmore Park “for a long, long time” after signing a two-year contract extension with the new Irish Cup champions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bigirimana played a crucial role for Rodney McAree’s men last term as they recorded the club’s joint-best Premiership finish by ending the campaign in fourth while he was named Man of the Match for a sensational display in their penalty shootout triumph over Cliftonville which sealed Dungannon’s maiden Irish Cup crown.

The 31-year-old brings significant experience to the Swifts having started his career at Coventry City before registering 13 Premier League appearances for Newcastle United, including scoring against Wigan Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bigirimana went on to spend time on the books of Motherwell, Hibernian and Glentoran, where he worked with McAree, before making his Irish League return in 2023.

Gael Bigirimana has agreed a new two-year contract with Irish Cup champions Dungannon Swifts. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

He originally joined Dungannon on loan from Tanzanian outfit Young Africans before making his stay permanent ahead of last term and has now penned a fresh extension, which comes as a major boost ahead of the club’s European adventure this summer.

While Swifts fans will hope Bigirimana has plenty of years left on the pitch, the Burundi international also sees his post-playing career in Dungannon.

"As I said to the manager, I wanted to come here and help and I'm just grateful and thank God that we have agreed on another two-year deal,” he told the club’s media channel. “I remember last season at the end of the year awards and I was signing 'Happy Day' and you can hear in the video me saying 'it will be a happy day when Dungannon goes to Europe next season'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Saying that at the time to how it happened, it was a big ask but to do it in the manner we did and every player was unbelievable. I'm still thankful and full of happiness.

"No, not at all (it wasn’t a hard decision to stay). I've said to every person that I've had a conversation with about the club that I'm just blown away by the love, support and genuineness of people around the club.

"I can't speak highly enough of the place and for me I see myself here for a long, long time God willing. Even if my time on the pitch comes to an end, I hope to still be here being involved in this club."

Having successfully predicted Dungannon’s European return for the first time since 2007, Bigirimana wants to keep competing for major honours after ticking off a major milestone with their Irish Cup triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I always think big personally and my wife tells me 'you need to be realistic sometimes!',” laughed Bigirimana. “I'm such an optimistic person and my faith makes me understand that anything is possible.

"I would love to compete like we have again and compete for every cup that we are in.

"Every team in the league should be competing to win the league, if you're in the BetMcLean Cup you're competing to win it - you don't want to just be taking part.