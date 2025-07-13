Former Northern Ireland international backing 'real direct runner' Shea Kearney to make Dunfermline Athletic impact after Irish League transfer

Former Northern Ireland international Neil Lennon believes “real direct runner” Shea Kearney can make an impact at new club Dunfermline Athletic following his move from Cliftonville.

The 21-year-old joined the Scottish Championship outfit, who are managed by Lennon, on Friday and made his debut off the bench in Saturday’s 4-1 League Cup defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Kearney developed a reputation as one of the Irish League’s most exciting young players after breaking into Cliftonville’s senior squad during the 2023/24 campaign and played a crucial role in their historic Irish Cup triumph over Linfield.

He was once again an ever-present last term, racking up a further 32 Premiership appearances for Jim Magilton’s side and scored a dramatic late equaliser in their Irish Cup final showdown against Dungannon Swifts before the North Belfast outfit lost on penalties at Windsor Park.

Shea Kearney made his Dunfermline Athletic debut on Saturday after joining on a three-year deal from Cliftonville. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Kearney, who is a Northern Ireland U21 international, was rewarded for his fine form with a three-year contract at Dunfermline, joining in the same week as Rory MacLeod and Alasdair Davidson.

His final Reds appearance came in Tuesday’s 2-2 Conference League first qualifying round draw against St Joseph’s in Gibraltar and Lennon believes Kearney can prove a solid addition to his squad.

"They’re young and I think we need a bit of experience as well, because I’m feeling old in that dressing room,” Lennon told the club’s website after Saturday’s defeat. “I like what we’ve got.

"We’ve had a great pre-season and we’re going to make mistakes, there’s no question about that. In another two or three weeks’ time, we’ll be better and I think we’ll be an exciting prospect for the Championship.

“Shea is a real direct runner and he’s got a good end product. He’s got good feet, he’s quick.

"Macleod is one of those mercurial type players. He’s got a great left foot, he’s got good vision, he’s got that little creative spark that we need.

"He can open up passing lanes and can bring people into the game. He’s sort of lost his way a little bit, but we feel that he’s got the talent to embrace what we’re doing here and make an impact this season.”

Kearney admits he’s excited about a move into full-time football and wants to play his part in helping Dunfermline gain promotion back into Scotland’s top-flight for the first time since 2012.

“I am really excited about the move,” said Kearney. “It is my first time going full-time football, and it would be good playing in front of big crowds every week. It will also be a good experience under the manager to try and lift my game.

“I like to get forward, I like to join the attack and try and create. I like being on the ball and keeping possession.