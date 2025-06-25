Martin Paterson has been named as the new manager of Notts County

Former Northern Ireland international Martin Paterson has been appointed as the manager of League Two side Notts County.

In a statement, Notts County have said the former striker has been given the role after already accumulating “an impressive coaching CV”.

The 38-year-old, who amassed more than 200 appearances in England’s top-two tiers, won 22 caps for Northern Ireland.

After his playing days came to an end, Paterson briefly managed Burton Albion in the second half of the 2023-24 campaign, helping the Brewers preserve their League One safety.

He has also been on the coaching staff under former Northern Ireland team-mate Michael Duff at Huddersfield Town, Swansea City and Barnsley – as well as to Phil Neville at MLS side Inter Miami.

Director of Football at Notts County, Roberto Gagliardi said: “We’re hugely excited to introduce Martin as our new Head Coach.

“Despite still being in the early stages of what we believe will be a tremendously successful coaching career, Martin has been entrusted with several senior roles, both in the UK and USA, by highly-respected figures within the game.

“In our conversations with him it’s been clear that he shares our vision of playing dynamic, progressive football and, as much as the club’s DNA will remain the same in terms of our desire to dominate the ball, we believe he may bring more intensity and directness to our play.

“Martin wants his teams to be extremely hard-working, well-organised and difficult to play against – characteristics which were key to his success at Burton having become their manager in very challenging circumstances.