Former Portadown midfielder makes 'just at the right time' Carrick Rangers transfer

Stephen Baxter believes Eoghan McCawl has joined Carrick Rangers “just at the right time” after confirming the former Portadown midfielder’s arrival at Taylors Avenue.

The ex-Northern Ireland youth international has been a free agent since leaving the Ports upon the expiry of his contract this summer – he made over 70 appearances at Shamrock Park and helped Niall Currie’s men seal immediate promotion back to the Premiership.

McCawl spent time in Hull City’s academy before moving on to St Johnstone, Forfar Athletic (loan), Glentoran, Ards and Dundela.

The 29-year-old is now back in Northern Ireland’s top-flight after joining Baxter’s ‘Gers and will provide further midfield depth for Carrick, who are in action against Coleraine on Saturday afternoon.

Eoghan McCawl (left) in Premiership action for Portadown last season. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

With the likes of Seanan Clucas and Ethan Boyle yet to feature this season due to injury, McCawl’s arrival is timely for Baxter.

“I am delighted to announce the arrival of Eoghan McCawl to Carrick Rangers,” said Baxter. “Eoghan found himself a free agent from the summer and after considering his options has decided to come in and join us.

"Eoghan can play in all the midfield positions and has good Irish League experience so he joins just at the right time with the current injuries we have. We are all looking forward to seeing Eoghan in a Carrick Rangers shirt and we wish him every success in his journey with us.”

McCawl was a beloved player for Currie, who managed the midfielder at Dundela before bringing him to Portadown.

“It’s a sad day for me personally, as Eoghan has played a huge part in our club being in the great situation we find ourselves in now,” said Currie at the time of McCawl’s departure. “Not only is Eoghan a wonderful person, but also a fantastic player.

"Unfortunately he had a nightmare of a season last year with injuries and that coincided with Shay (McCartan), Ben (Wylie) and Rabbi (Minzamba) coming in and being super in that position so my only concern was always about game time for Eoghan the season ahead after last season, I feel that will be limited and I’ve too much love for Eoghan to not tell him that.