Former Rangers youngster excited to be part of Portadown project ahead of Premiership return
The 21-year-old, who spent four years with Rangers after progressing through the youth ranks at Linfield, is yet another impressive addition to Niall Currie’s side as they prepare for their Premiership return, following the likes of Shay McCartan, Aaron McCarey and Jamie McDonagh through the door at the County Armagh club this summer.
MacKinnon arrives upon the expiry of his contract with Carrick Rangers, where he made 29 appearances in all competitions last season after joining Stuart King’s side in October.
"Having heard the plans for the team and the project going forward, I want to be a part of it and just can’t wait to get started now,” he told the club’s website. “I spent four years with Glasgow Rangers and came home last year and played 29 games for Carrick Rangers which I enjoyed.
"I’m really looking forward to the atmosphere at Shamrock Park as I followed closely the progress last year and the crowds for a team in the Championship were excellent.”
Currie admits he’d been looking for further defensive reinforcements and MacKinnon fitted the bill perfectly.
"When we found out that Lewis was available we made contact and everything just happened so quickly,” he said. “It’s an area we have been looking to strengthen.
“Lewis is exactly the type of centre back we have been looking for – pacey, aggressive and a good reader of the game.
"He’s very adaptable and can play in a four or a three at the back.
“Lewis has great pedigree having spent four years at Glasgow Rangers before coming home last year and signing for Carrick Rangers, we’re all excited to see Lewis pull on the red shirt and have really positive season.”
MacKinnon’s arrival comes less than 24 hours after former Glentoran and Cliftonville winger McDonagh joined Portadown, saying: “When I met Niall and his staff I was very impressed by what they said as well as the plans for the ground.
"I had interest from other Premiership clubs but I feel here is the right club to get back enjoying my football.”
Portadown will be in pre-season action on Saturday as they travel to Scottish outfit Stranraer.