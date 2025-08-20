Former Scottish Championship boss shows interest in Larne vacancy following Nathan Rooney exit

Former Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan is understood to be interested in the current vacancy at Larne as the Inver Reds seek a replacement following Nathan Rooney’s shock exit earlier this week.

Having originally been appointed as Tiernan Lynch’s successor last year, Rooney was quickly moved into a new Head of Football position at Inver Park after it emerged he didn’t hold the required licence to lead Larne in Europe.

He took over once again from Gary Haveron ahead of this season, but after only one Premiership match, the County Antrim outfit confirmed that Rooney had departed by “mutual consent”.

The News Letter understands 38-year-old Doolan, who made over 400 appearances across both the Scottish Premiership and Championship as a player for Partick before moving into management, is interested in making a dugout return with Larne.

Former Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan is interested in the Larne vacancy. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Doolan was appointed as Partick boss on a permanent basis in March 2023 and led them into a play-off where the Firhill outfit almost created history by becoming the first team to finish fourth to seal Premiership promotion, ultimately losing out on penalties in a final against Ross County.

In Doolan’s first full season, he led the club to an improved third-placed Championship finish, losing out in the play-off semi-finals on penalties yet again to Raith Rovers.

The club legend departed his role in February after almost two years in the position with Partick sitting fourth, setting the platform for another Premiership play-off run.

Having achieved success in Scotland both as a player and manager, it’s believed Doolan would be interested in taking his first step into the Irish League, where he could potentially work with a number of his fellow countrymen.

Haveron has once again been placed in interim charge, leading Larne during Tuesday’s 1-1 Premiership draw against Cliftonville, and he admits it was a surprise to hear of Rooney’s departure.

"Probably a bit of shock, if truth be told,” Haveron told BBC Sport NI. “That was my initial reaction when I got the call to say what had happened.

"I think that was the initial reaction of everybody at the club, to be honest. We’ve got a fantastic set of players, the infrastructure is first class at Larne.