Full list of club licences awarded by Irish FA as Larne's Inver Park fails FIFA Pro Standard pitch test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ahead of this weekend’s winner-takes-all European showdown against Glentoran, it has been confirmed Larne will play any potential UEFA Conference League matches at the Ballymena Showgrounds next season with Inver Park failing a FIFA Pro Standard pitch test.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Inver Reds created Irish League history last season by qualifying for Europe’s third-tier competition and enjoyed a memorable occasion by securing their Conference League spot with a dramatic home play-off victory over Lincoln Red Imps.

Tiernan Lynch’s side also defeated FC Ballkani on penalties at Inver Park on route to the Conference League last term, but they’ll be unable to host European fixtures next term should they seal a spot in qualifying this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larne currently sit second in the Premiership, two points ahead of opponents Glentoran with the winner booking the Irish League’s final automatic European spot and the other heading into the play-offs.

Larne enjoyed memorable European nights at Inver Park last season, including their Conference League play-off win over Lincoln Red Imps. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press)

"Our UEFA club licence has been awarded on the basis of using the Ballymena Showgrounds as a home venue, should we qualify for the UEFA Conference League,” Larne posted on their website. “As the playing surface at Inver Park comes to the end of its natural lifespan for European competition, we have been unsuccessful in the latest FIFA Pro Standard pitch test.

“Our European campaign in 2023 was played at Solitude due to a single issue that we were able to rectify ahead of last summer. However, as the surface moves into its eighth year, this was not a possibility for this year’s pitch test.

“An upgrade of the artificial surface at Inver Park is an important component of our recent application to the Northern Ireland Football Fund, alongside a much-needed rebuild of our stadium’s main stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Significant match funding has been set aside as part of this application, and we are awaiting the outcome before undertaking any further work on the stadium.

“In the meantime, we want to thank both Ballymena United Football Club and Mid and East Antrim Council for their help in keeping European football in the borough, should we earn qualification in the coming days.”

Dungannon Swifts, who could secure European progression if they win the Irish Cup next weekend or via the play-offs, would play at Solitude.

Elsewhere, Annagh United, who are in pole position to enter a Premiership promotion/relegation play-off against Carrick Rangers, are set to play their home matches at neighbouring Shamrock Park if they secure top-flight progression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Licensing Committee chair Alison Watterson said: “I would firstly like to congratulate everyone who played a part in achieving club licensing for the 2025-26 season.

"Thanks to the dedication and hard work of countless individuals within clubs a record 70 licences have been awarded across both the men’s and women’s game.

“As the game continues to grow, the Licensing Committee remains dedicated to advancing and applying standards that drive continued growth in the professionalism throughout the game.”

Full list of licences:

UEFA CLUB LICENCES (MEN’S)

Ballymena United FC

Carrick Rangers FC (Ballymena Showgrounds, Ballymena)

Cliftonville FC

Coleraine FC

Crusaders FC

Dungannon Swifts FC (Solitude, Belfast)

Glenavon FC

Glentoran FC

Larne FC (Ballymena Showgrounds, Ballymena)

Linfield FC

Portadown FC

UEFA WOMEN’S CLUB COMPETITION LICENCES

Cliftonville Ladies FC

MEN’S PREMIERSHIP CLUB LICENCES

Ballymena United FC

Carrick Rangers FC

Cliftonville FC

Coleraine FC

Crusaders FC

Dungannon Swifts FC

Glenavon FC

Glentoran FC

Larne FC

Linfield FC

Loughgall FC

Portadown FC

WOMEN’S PREMIERSHIP CLUB LICENCES

Cliftonville Ladies FC

Crusaders Strikers FC

Derry City (Women) FC

Glentoran (Women) FC

Larne (Women) FC

Linfield (Women) FC

Lisburn Ladies FC

Lisburn Rangers Ladies FC

PROMOTION CLUB LICENCES (MEN’S)

Annagh United FC (Shamrock Park, Portadown)

Ards FC (Clandeboye Park, Bangor)

Armagh City (Stangmore Park, Dungannon)

Ballinamallard United FC

Ballyclare Comrades FC

Bangor FC

Dundela FC (The Oval, Belfast)

Harland and Wolff Welders FC

Institute FC (Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Derry-Londonderry)

Limavady United (Coleraine Showgrounds, Coleraine)

Newington FC (Inver Park, Larne)

Newry City AFC

CHAMPIONSHIP CLUB LICENCES (MEN’S)

Annagh United FC

Ards FC (Clandeboye Park, Bangor)

Armagh City FC

Ballinamallard United FC

Ballyclare Comrades FC

Ballymacash Rangers FC

Banbridge Town FC

Bangor FC

Coagh United FC

Dergview FC

Dollingstown FC

Dundela FC

Harland and Wolff Welders FC

Institute FC (Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Derry)

Knockbreda FC

Limavady United FC

Lisburn Distillery FC

Moyola Park AFC

Newington FC (Inver Park, Larne)

Newry City AFC

Oxford Sunnyside FC

Portstewart FC

Queen’s University Belfast AFC

Rathfriland Rangers FC

Tobermore United FC