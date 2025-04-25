Full list of club licences awarded by Irish FA as Larne's Inver Park fails FIFA Pro Standard pitch test
The Inver Reds created Irish League history last season by qualifying for Europe’s third-tier competition and enjoyed a memorable occasion by securing their Conference League spot with a dramatic home play-off victory over Lincoln Red Imps.
Tiernan Lynch’s side also defeated FC Ballkani on penalties at Inver Park on route to the Conference League last term, but they’ll be unable to host European fixtures next term should they seal a spot in qualifying this weekend.
Larne currently sit second in the Premiership, two points ahead of opponents Glentoran with the winner booking the Irish League’s final automatic European spot and the other heading into the play-offs.
"Our UEFA club licence has been awarded on the basis of using the Ballymena Showgrounds as a home venue, should we qualify for the UEFA Conference League,” Larne posted on their website. “As the playing surface at Inver Park comes to the end of its natural lifespan for European competition, we have been unsuccessful in the latest FIFA Pro Standard pitch test.
“Our European campaign in 2023 was played at Solitude due to a single issue that we were able to rectify ahead of last summer. However, as the surface moves into its eighth year, this was not a possibility for this year’s pitch test.
“An upgrade of the artificial surface at Inver Park is an important component of our recent application to the Northern Ireland Football Fund, alongside a much-needed rebuild of our stadium’s main stand.
“Significant match funding has been set aside as part of this application, and we are awaiting the outcome before undertaking any further work on the stadium.
“In the meantime, we want to thank both Ballymena United Football Club and Mid and East Antrim Council for their help in keeping European football in the borough, should we earn qualification in the coming days.”
Dungannon Swifts, who could secure European progression if they win the Irish Cup next weekend or via the play-offs, would play at Solitude.
Elsewhere, Annagh United, who are in pole position to enter a Premiership promotion/relegation play-off against Carrick Rangers, are set to play their home matches at neighbouring Shamrock Park if they secure top-flight progression.
Licensing Committee chair Alison Watterson said: “I would firstly like to congratulate everyone who played a part in achieving club licensing for the 2025-26 season.
"Thanks to the dedication and hard work of countless individuals within clubs a record 70 licences have been awarded across both the men’s and women’s game.
“As the game continues to grow, the Licensing Committee remains dedicated to advancing and applying standards that drive continued growth in the professionalism throughout the game.”
Full list of licences:
UEFA CLUB LICENCES (MEN’S)
Ballymena United FC
Carrick Rangers FC (Ballymena Showgrounds, Ballymena)
Cliftonville FC
Coleraine FC
Crusaders FC
Dungannon Swifts FC (Solitude, Belfast)
Glenavon FC
Glentoran FC
Larne FC (Ballymena Showgrounds, Ballymena)
Linfield FC
Portadown FC
UEFA WOMEN’S CLUB COMPETITION LICENCES
Cliftonville Ladies FC
MEN’S PREMIERSHIP CLUB LICENCES
Ballymena United FC
Carrick Rangers FC
Cliftonville FC
Coleraine FC
Crusaders FC
Dungannon Swifts FC
Glenavon FC
Glentoran FC
Larne FC
Linfield FC
Loughgall FC
Portadown FC
WOMEN’S PREMIERSHIP CLUB LICENCES
Cliftonville Ladies FC
Crusaders Strikers FC
Derry City (Women) FC
Glentoran (Women) FC
Larne (Women) FC
Linfield (Women) FC
Lisburn Ladies FC
Lisburn Rangers Ladies FC
PROMOTION CLUB LICENCES (MEN’S)
Annagh United FC (Shamrock Park, Portadown)
Ards FC (Clandeboye Park, Bangor)
Armagh City (Stangmore Park, Dungannon)
Ballinamallard United FC
Ballyclare Comrades FC
Bangor FC
Dundela FC (The Oval, Belfast)
Harland and Wolff Welders FC
Institute FC (Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Derry-Londonderry)
Limavady United (Coleraine Showgrounds, Coleraine)
Newington FC (Inver Park, Larne)
Newry City AFC
CHAMPIONSHIP CLUB LICENCES (MEN’S)
Annagh United FC
Ards FC (Clandeboye Park, Bangor)
Armagh City FC
Ballinamallard United FC
Ballyclare Comrades FC
Ballymacash Rangers FC
Banbridge Town FC
Bangor FC
Coagh United FC
Dergview FC
Dollingstown FC
Dundela FC
Harland and Wolff Welders FC
Institute FC (Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Derry)
Knockbreda FC
Limavady United FC
Lisburn Distillery FC
Moyola Park AFC
Newington FC (Inver Park, Larne)
Newry City AFC
Oxford Sunnyside FC
Portstewart FC
Queen’s University Belfast AFC
Rathfriland Rangers FC
Tobermore United FC
Warrenpoint Town FC
